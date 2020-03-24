MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared with both compatibility and key feature support for Apple’s spring operating system releases across its product portfolio. When users of iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV upgrade to the latest operating system, IT administrators using Jamf can be confident their management workflows will be uninterrupted. Additionally, Jamf Pro and Jamf School customers will enjoy leveraging cutting-edge features like Shared iPad for business. For nearly a decade, Jamf has offered same-day support for all Apple releases, ensuring customers can take advantage of new Apple technology as it becomes available.
Same-day Support with Jamf
Jamf Pro, Jamf’s flagship mobile device management (MDM) solution designed specifically for professional Apple IT administrators, and Jamf School, an intuitive MDM built for educators, support key features in Apple’s new operating systems, including:
“Jamf is excited to announce our customers can depend on same-day support for Apple’s latest OS release,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “New capabilities like Shared iPad for business and temporary session for Shared iPad will help unlock the power of Apple technology in a shared setting. And, with remote management of tethered caching, IT admins can support high-performance provisioning workflows that increase end user productivity.”
Jamf further announced that its other products – Jamf Now, Jamf Connect, and Jamf Protect – also offer same-day support for Apple’s spring release with compatibility for the new operating systems, meaning admins can allow upgrades as soon as desired and know that Jamf’s products will not be interrupted by the new operating systems.
