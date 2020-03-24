Sweden raises USD 2 billion at 0.753 % in two-year bond sale

Kingdom of Sweden today raised USD 2 billion (approximately SEK 20.5 billion) at a yield of 0.753 per cent issuing a two-year benchmark. The bond sale is part of the Debt Office’s funding plan and the proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The bid volume reached USD 4.15 billion with almost 70 investors taking part. Final pricing was fixed at 40 basis points above the corresponding US benchmark.

– Managing to execute this planned transaction amid the market turbulence sparked by the coronavirus shows strength. Receiving bids from investors all over the world indicates that Kingdom of Sweden is seen as a safe and stable issuer, says Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding at the Swedish National Debt Office.

Terms and conditions

Issuer Kingdom of Sweden Size USD 2 billions Coupon 0.750 % s.a. Maturity date 2022-03-30 Price 99.994 % Yield 0.753 % s.a. Spread versus USD mid swaps 23 basis points Spread versus US benchmark 40 basis points Lead managers BMO, Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC

Distribution by investor type

Bank/Bank Treasury 9 % Centralbank/Official institutions 80 % Asset managers 11 %







Distribution by region

Americas 22 % Asia 43 % EMEA 35 %

Contact

