Antimicrobial food additives play an important role in prevention and inhibition of microbial growth in food products.

- However, growing consumer awareness on the poor safety standards being employed is expected to restrain the consumption of chemical food preservatives.

- Free from preservatives/antimicrobials is one of the top free from claims consumers now a days look for, thus pushing the food and beverages products manufacturers to eliminate the use of such antimicrobials. This is hampering the revenue generation in the overall market for food antimicrobial additives in the market studied.



Key Market Trends

Growing Consumer Interest in Food Safety and Quality



The growth of spoilage microbiota in food products has negative impact on the shelf-life, textural characteristics, and overall quality of the finished products, thus affecting the consumer choices, and results in significant commercial losses. This highlights the urgency and attention with which, food spoilage issues should be addressed. Moreover, the rising number of foodborne disease outbreaks, adulteration cases, and toxicity have increasingly manifested the threat to food safety. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) has reported that every year, one in 10 people fall sick due to foodborne illness; most importantly, children under five years of age are at high risk. Also, according to WHO estimates, global burden of foodborne diseases, around 125,000 children are dying, every year, because of foodborne illnesses. The growing food safety issues is likely to drive the demand for antimicrobial additives



North America Dominates the Market



Growing food industry has extensively led to the demand for food antimicrobial additives market in the country. The demand for clean labeled preservatives and antimicrobials such as vinegar, ascorbic acid, rosemary, and chemicals derived from organic or natural substances, further drives the market studied. Thus, manufacturers are investing on research and development activities to introduce clean label antimicrobials with additional assets to boost the sales by satiating the growing demand for clean-label ingredients. The growing economic growth has prompted the consumption of convenience and processed food further, signifying the demand for food preservative market. The consumers spend a large share of their incomes on these processed foods and therefore, expect safe and quality food.



Competitive Landscape

The global food antimicrobial additives market is fragmented and is driven by various active players. There are numerous prominent players in the market such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Corbion N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Galactic. The major players in the market have a broad geographical presence and an extensive product portfolio to cater numerous consumer demand. This factor assists the company to maintain a strong foothold in the market.



