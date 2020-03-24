SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2020 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 19th year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 23 individuals and two teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.



Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state, county and city chief information officers, as well as a governor, an equity advocate, a preparedness director and more, all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below.



“This year’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers represent a group of visionary leaders whose efforts to improve how government works is inspiring,” said Noelle Knell, editor, Government Technology magazine. “We’re proud to highlight their achievements and are excited to see their work continue to make impacts on the gov tech community and beyond in the years to come.”

Read the winners’ stories here .



Government Technology’s 2020 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers:



Gary Brantley, CIO, Atlanta

David Cagigal, CIO, Wisconsin

Laurel Caldwell, Director of Information Technology Services, Latah County, Idaho

Jordan Davis, Director, Smart Columbus

Steven DeBerry, Former CIO, Norfolk, Va.

Jonathan Feldman, CIO, Asheville, N.C.

Maria MacGunigal, CIO, Sacramento, Calif.

Glenn Marchi, CIO, Dutchess County, N.Y.

Yessica Jones, CTO, Arkansas

Michael Pegues, CIO, Aurora, Ill.

Nancy Rainosek, CISO, Texas

Mark Raymond, CIO, Connecticut

Seleta Reynolds, General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

Steven Romalewski, Director, Mapping Service of the Center for Urban Research, City University of New York Graduate Center

Omar Sandoval, Director of Information Technology, Naperville Park District, Ill.

Anne Schwieger, Broadband and Digital Equity Advocate, Boston

Todd Shanley, CIO, Cabarrus County, N.C.

Rick Smith, CEO and Founder, Axon

Karen Tamley, Former Commissioner, Chicago Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities

Maria Thompson, Chief Risk Officer, North Carolina

Emily Ward, State Planning Officer, Minnesota Department of Health

Curtis Wood, CIO, Massachusetts

Team San Jose

Sam Liccardo, Mayor

Rob Lloyd, CIO

Dolan Beckel, Chief Innovation Officer

Kip Harkness, Deputy City Manager

Shireen Santosham, Former Chief Innovation Officer

Team Utah County

Amelia Powers Gardner, Clerk/Auditor, Utah County, Utah

Josh Daniels, Deputy Clerk/Auditor, Utah County, Utah

Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized nearly 500 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.



