NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:



Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN)

The investigation concerns whether Neon and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Neon to BioNTech SE for 0.063 American Depositary Shares of BioNTech for each share of Neon. If you are a Neon shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/neon-therapeutics-inc-ntgn-stock-merger-biontech/ .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/ .

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

The investigation concerns whether Forescout and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Forescout to Advent International. If you are a Forescout shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/forescout-technologies-inc-merger-stock-advent-international/ .

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)

The investigation concerns whether QIAGEN and its directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of QIAGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. If you are a QIAGEN shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/qiagen-n-v-qgen-stock-merger-thermo-fisher/ .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.