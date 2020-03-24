TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) would like to inform all stakeholders that in accordance with the Government of Quebec’s order to close non-essential services until April 13, 2020, the Company is temporarily suspending exploration and development activities at its Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. A small crew of essential employees will remain on site to provide security and other necessary services.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO stated, “The health and safety of the community, our employees and contractors are our first priorities, and we are committed to supporting all health recommendations and orders as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, there have been no suspected COVID-19 cases at the Company. Suspension of Kiena activities will not impact the timing of the PEA, which remains on track to be completed in Q2 2020. We look forward to resuming our exploration activities as soon as possible once this public threat has subsided.”

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930 metre shaft and 2,000 tonne per day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, which is being explored and evaluated to be developed in the appropriate gold price environment. The Company has approximately 138.2 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4220574c-1aad-4316-85f7-5aa7928906b5