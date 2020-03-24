FINANCIAL RELEASE

23 March 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Filing of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

and abandonment of certain targets and outlook elements for 2020

The 2019 Aéroports de Paris Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 23 March 2020.

The document may be viewed and downloaded from the Group website ( http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information , French text) and the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ). The English-language version will be available shortly.

The following documents are included in the 2019 Universal Registration Document:

the 2019 financial report,

the corporate governance report,

the information concerning the auditors' fees.

Given the uncertainties on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Groupe will continue to inform the market on the economic impact that may result from it. In this regard, the following items should be noted.

To date, 2020 traffic assumptions1 of Groupe ADP are not relevant anymore. Groupe ADP considers that it will not be possible to reach the 2020 EBITDA forecasts1 nor the 2016-2020's financial targets of the Connect 2020 plan (traffic, EBITDA, regulated ROCE).

Consistently with the sensitivity analyses already conducted and with the traffic decrease assumptions in Paris and on other platforms managed by Airport International Group and TAV Airports around 65% on average on all destinations between the months of March and July, the loss in Groupe ADP's EBITDA in absolute terms would be approximately of 800 M€. This includes a decrease in revenue of the Parisian scope of 1 bn€ for its aviation and retail activities.

Groupe ADP intensifies its financial and operational optimization plan now valued at around 270 M€ for the entire group. Furthermore, the group has decided to resort to partial activity, affecting 80 % of the employees of the parent company (ADP SA).

It is reminded that this sensitivity analysis does not constitute a forecast nor a target. Furthermore, all estimates and prospective data contained in the present release may prove inexact and are, either way, subject to risks, particularly those mentioned here-above.

Given the aforementioned uncertainties and the evolving nature of the ongoing situation, Groupe ADP will communicate later on adjusted forecasts and will do, in any case, a progress report on or before the 2020 first quarter revenue release.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

1 See the 2019 full year results financial release published on 10 February 2020





