OTTAWA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Export Development Canada (EDC) is here for Canadian businesses with enhanced services and support to help as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts their business.
Our immediate focus during this time of crisis is bringing liquidity into the market in order to manage the challenges companies are facing. Here is how EDC is helping Canadian exporters as of today:
For credit insurance customers, EDC understands how difficult this time is and therefore effective immediately EDC will:
“EDC is here to support Canadian companies in good times and bad. We have an essential role to play alongside Team Canada partners in responding to our current economic crisis. This is the first announcement on how EDC intends to support Canadian businesses. Stay tuned for more.” said Mairead Lavery, President and CEO, EDC.
