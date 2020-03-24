Los Angeles, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Community Foundation’s (CCF) COVID-19 LA County Response Fund grants $1.7 million to respond to the immediate and emerging needs of our region’s most vulnerable residents. CCF continues to monitor the developments related to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic while gathering input from community partners on the frontlines. This information will inform our next round of grants.

Since opening the fund on March 13th, CCF has received generous commitments from CCF’s donors and board, business and philanthropic leaders and community members to support those acutely impacted by COVID-19.

“The coronavirus is an unprecedented situation which is impacting the health of all Angelinos, but it also promises to have long term unforeseen effects for those living in our most vulnerable populations,” said Antonia Hernández, president and CEO of the California Community Foundation. “We are working collectively to provide relief for those most impacted by this crisis.”

Determined through consultation with on-the-ground partners in affected areas, the current grants focus on efforts by trusted community partners providing services which target:

$225,000 - Education: access to food, childcare and academic supports

access to food, childcare and academic supports $515,000 - Homelessness: staffing and supplies for safe places to recover or be quarantined for the unhoused

staffing and supplies for safe places to recover or be quarantined for the unhoused $662,504 - Health: patient assessment, staffing and the facilitation of transfers for patients needing treatment or quarantine

patient assessment, staffing and the facilitation of transfers for patients needing treatment or quarantine $175,000 - Immigration: support low-wage, immigrant workers by providing them with critical information and resources to help them access food, services, and other unemployment challenges

support low-wage, immigrant workers by providing them with critical information and resources to help them access food, services, and other unemployment challenges $195,000 - Hardship Assistance: grants to nonprofit partners in CCF’s Pass It Along (PIA) Program to make aid available to help individuals and families address an immediate, emergency need

During challenging times, CCF embraces its leadership role to respond to the evolving needs of its diverse residents. Despite all the uncertainty, one thing CCF feels is hope because when CCF aligns its resources, expertise and partnerships, opportunities and solutions arise.

###



The California Community Foundation has served as a public, charitable organization for Los Angeles County since 1915. Its mission is to lead positive systemic change that strengthens Los Angeles communities. CCF stewards $1.8 billion in assets and manages 1,700 charitable foundations, funds and legacies. For more information, please visit calfund.org.

Roshin Mathew The California Community Foundation 213-377-5630 rmathew@calfund.org