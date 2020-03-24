New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MEMS Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865895/?utm_source=GNW





- The usage of MEMS in electronics such as wearable devices, smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras portable navigation devices & media players, and gaming consoles has been on the rise, over the past few years. Owing to such increasing usage, consumer electronics vertical has accounted for a significant share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

- The increasing demand for safety & security in the automobiles is one of the major factors, which is impacting the growth of the market positively. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured.

- MEMS sensors can be used extensively for controlling the airbags in the event of a car accident in the automotive industry. Thus, these sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of the vehicle and act as the catalyst for the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends

Industrial Application to Significant Market Share



- MEMS applications are witnessing various opportunities in the industrial automation sector, due to the reliability, sensitivity, and cost-effective solutions provided by the MEMS technology. Pressure and inertial sensors, like accelerometers and gyroscopes, influenced the area of industrial automation.

- Applications of MEMS pressure sensors in the sector include condition monitoring of refrigerators, HVAC fan control, detection of a gradual increase in pressure, detection of leaks and pressure drops, and other industrial process control applications.

- The industrial robots are increasing using MEMS-based accelerometers and gyroscopes to continuously measure the changes in the angular rate and direction, which can replace the expensive rotary sensors and encoders. Moreover, these sensors can detect excessive vibration in joints and actuators that can cause premature failures.



Asia-Pacific is expected to Account for the Largest Market Size during the Forecast Period



- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for MEMS. Asian countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, have a major contribution toward process control and product manufacturing, as it houses some prominent vendors of the market and also contract fabrications companies (fabs), such as TSMC.

- Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from countries, such as India, China, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore are encouraging many vendors to set up production establishments in the region. The abundant availability of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs have also helped companies launch their production centers in the region.

- Moreover, the region has become a global focal point for significant investments and business expansion opportunities in fields like AR, VR, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

- Further, China, Japan, and South Korea’s aging population are expected to increase the need for healthcare services over the forecast period, thus providing scope for devices, such as ventilators, inhalers, dialysis, and blood pressure monitoring devices, which constitute MEMS pressure sensors. United Nations estimates that the geriatric population in the region, aged 60 years and older, could reach around 606.55 million, by 2020.

- The growing concept of connected cars, electric vehicles, and China’s regulations regarding automotive safety are anticipated to drive the adoption of MEMS sensors, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The MEMS market is highly competitive and is currently dominated by a few players in the Asia-Pacific, followed by those in the Americas and Europe. The global market is expected to be consolidated in nature, and the major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries by leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and their profitability. Broadcom Inc., Robert Bosch GmBH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Qorvo Inc., among others are some of the major players present in the current market.



- Feb 2020 - Qorvo Inc, announced that it completed its acquisition of Decawave, for developing WB solutions, which will enable the company to greatly increase the accuracy and security of a host of new location and communication services.

- Jan 2020 - InvenSense, a TDK Corporation has launched the T5818 Pulse Density Modulation (PDM) microphone with a dynamic range of 107dB at 590µA, the widest dynamic range in the industry at the lowest power. The T5818 microphone features 66dBA SNR, 135dB SPL AOP, at 590 µA in High Quality Mode (HQM) and decreases power consumption to 215 µA in Low Power Mode (LPM). This is solidifying TDK’s performance leadership in MEMS microphone technology.



