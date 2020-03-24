Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 24, 2020 – 7pm) – In compliance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of November 29, 2018. EssilorLuxottica declares that from March 17, 2020 to March 20, 2020 included, the following purchases in its own shares were performed:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 17/03/2020 FR0000121667 15,825 97.58 BATE ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 17/03/2020 FR0000121667 48,677 96.34 CHIX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 17/03/2020 FR0000121667 25,526 97.41 TRQX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 17/03/2020 FR0000121667 209,972 96.92 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 18/03/2020 FR0000121667 16,395 91.26 BATE ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 18/03/2020 FR0000121667 25,136 93.02 CHIX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 18/03/2020 FR0000121667 25,347 92.94 TRQX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 18/03/2020 FR0000121667 133,122 93.51 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 19/03/2020 FR0000121667 16,852 105.23 BATE ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 19/03/2020 FR0000121667 32,449 105.40 CHIX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 19/03/2020 FR0000121667 21,941 105.50 TRQX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 19/03/2020 FR0000121667 78,758 105.08 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 20/03/2020 FR0000121667 13,906 110.29 BATE ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 20/03/2020 FR0000121667 30,305 110.67 CHIX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 20/03/2020 FR0000121667 12,131 110.68 TRQX ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 20/03/2020 FR0000121667 93,658 111.01 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 800,000 100.15

Transaction details:

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

