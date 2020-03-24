Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2020. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.61 trillion at the end of February 2020. Assets decreased by $51.2 billion or 3.1% compared to January 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.2 billion in February 2020. 

ETF assets totalled $210.3 billion at the end of February 2020. Assets decreased by $0.7 billion or 0.3% compared to January 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $8.5 billion in February 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2020Jan. 2020Feb. 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Long-term Funds     
 Balanced3,5192,496 1,6456,015(47)
 Equity318432 43750621 
 Bond2,8732,778 1,9195,6513,099 
 Specialty722522 4421,243799 
Total Long-term Funds7,4316,228 4,04913,6594,471 
Total Money Market Funds730(255)65475(415)
Total 8,1615,973 4,11414,1344,056 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2020Jan. 2020Feb. 2019Dec. 2019 
Long-term Funds     
  Balanced 812.7 835.5 773.3 821.8 
  Equity 506.6 537.9 500.3 532.5 
  Bond 227.1 224.6 186.6 218.2 
  Specialty 27.8 28.1 19.3 27.3 
Total Long-term Funds 1,574.2 1,626.1 1,479.4 1,599.8 
Total Money Market Funds 32.1 31.4 27.0 30.6 
Total  1,606.3 1,657.5 1,506.4 1,630.4 

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2020Jan. 2020Feb. 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019 
Long-term Funds      
Balanced  264  310 174  574  309 
Equity  4,908  1,301 549  6,209  846 
Bond  2,848  1,467 483  4,316  870 
Specialty  43  153 120  196  154 
Total Long-term Funds  8,063  3,232 1,325  11,295  2,179 
Total Money Market Funds  443  457 (14) 900  33 
Total   8,506  3,689 1,311  12,195  2,212 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2020Jan. 2020Feb. 2019Dec. 2019 
Long-term Funds     
  Balanced 5.3  5.2  3.1  4.9 
  Equity 124.6  128.5  107.7  126.2 
  Bond 71.2  68.4  53.7  65.9 
  Specialty 3.8  3.8  2.6  3.7 
Total Long-term Funds 204.9  206.0  167.1  200.6 
Total Money Market Funds 5.4  4.9  1.9  4.5 
Total  210.3  211.0  169.0  205.1 

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

