CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or “the Company”), a cutting-edge biotechnology company developing new treatments for life-threatening medical conditions by improving the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, today announced that it expect delays in enrollment in the Company’s ambulance-based PHAST-TSC phase 2 clinical trial in acute stroke due to the coronavirus. The LA County Fire Department has informed us that, due to the necessity to respond to the pandemic, it is suspending future training of first responders who had been scheduled to participate in the trial protocol. Such disruptions are expected to delay the Company’s previously announced timeline for study completion.



“The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the conduct of clinical trials throughout the world, and the PHAST-TSC program is no exception,” said Diffusion’s CEO, David Kalergis, JD/MBA. “We are following the FDA’s recent guidelines for conducting clinical trials during this emergency, and are planning ways to make up lost time once the pandemic abates.”

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotechnology company developing new treatments that improve the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it is needed most, offering new hope for the treatment of life-threatening medical conditions.

Diffusion’s lead drug TSC was originally developed in conjunction with the Office of Naval Research, which was seeking a way to treat hemorrhagic shock caused by massive blood loss on the battlefield.

Evolutions in research have led to Diffusion’s focus today: Fueling Life by taking on some of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat diseases, including stroke, GBM brain cancer and respiratory distress. In each of these diseases, hypoxia – oxygen deprivation of essential tissue in the body – has proved to be a significant obstacle for medical providers and is the target for TSC’s novel mechanism. The Company is currently enrolling patients in its PHAST-TSC phase 2 clinical trial in acute stroke. In July 2019 the Company reported favorable safety data in a 19-patient dose-escalation run-in study to its Phase 3 INTACT program, using TSC to target inoperable GBM. Further findings from the dose-escalation run-in study, released in December 2019, also showed possible signals of enhanced survival and patient performance.

Preclinical data supports the potential for TSC as a treatment for other conditions where hypoxia plays a major role, such as myocardial infarction, peripheral artery disease, and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. In addition, RES-529, the Company’s PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway inhibitor that dissociates the mTORC1 and mTORC2 complexes, is in preclinical testing for GBM.

Diffusion is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia – a hub of advancement in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries – and is led by CEO David Kalergis, a 30-year industry veteran and company co-founder.

