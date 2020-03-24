BLACKSBURG, Va., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference. The 25 minute presentation includes an interactive Q&A with participants prompted to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:



Date/Time: Tuesday, March 31, at 2:00 p.m. EDT Access: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/solebury/mediaframe/36522/indexl.html Webcast archive: 24 hours following the presentation an archive of the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com .

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company completed Phase 1 clinical testing in 2018 and initiated global Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com .

