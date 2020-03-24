SEATTLE, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company” or “Jones”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda industry, known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, announced today the launch of new Black Cherry WARHEAD Jones Soda exclusively at all Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores across the United States.



For over 50 years, Cracker Barrel has been one of America’s favorite restaurants, featuring retro sodas and nostalgic candy in their retail shops. Starting today, Black Cherry WARHEAD Jones Soda will be available at all Cracker Barrel locations. This new soda, inspired by the flavors of WARHEAD extreme candy, creates a unique soda experience that both soda and candy fanatics will enjoy.

“Increasing Jones’ presence at a beloved national chain like Cracker Barrel is a great opportunity as we continue to grow our brand across all channels,” says Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “We’re excited to introduce Jones to Cracker Barrel customers and give our fans another great place to find us.”

“Cracker Barrel has always provided our guest with unique craft soda offerings and are thrilled to add Jones Soda to our retail shop and be first to offer this pairing to our guests,” says Drew Germain, Director of Merchandise Buying for Cracker Barrel.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com

About Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping — all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 661 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About WARHEADS

The WARHEADS brand is part of the Impact Confections leading portfolio of candy. Mass merchants, convenience, drug, and grocery stores all turn to Impact Confections as the pacesetter in interactive candies. As a leading innovator for confectionery candies, Impact Confections is the recipient of numerous coveted industry awards for product originality. Impact Confections, Inc. also owns Melster Candies and in 2014 brought both brands together under one roof in Janesville, WI, where it produces not only the WARHEADS flagship Extreme Sour Hard Candy, but also well-known traditional goodies such as the iconic Circus Peanuts, and Chocolatey Covered Marshmallows.

