Thorofare, New Jersey, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKER), a developer of rapid health information technologies, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss the licensing announcement with Premas Biotech for a Coronvirus vaccine candidate.



Global biotech executive, co-founder and managing director at Premas, Dr. Prabuddha Kundu M.D., will discuss the process underway to seek fast track development of a vaccine candidate and related milestones that we hope to achieve and plan to announce as we progress.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Time: 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-9716

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13701016

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138778 . The webcast will be available for one year.

A replay will be available for one week starting on March 25, 2020 at approximately 2:00 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13701016.

About Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences is pursuing the development of a newly acquired license to a coronavirus vaccine candidate. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid, point of care screening and testing products designed to bring health related information directly to the patient or clinician in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Akers has previously announced that that it had identified the hemp and minor cannabinoid sectors as promising adjacent opportunities that could benefit from Akers’ existing facility and its core competencies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in Akers' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although Akers believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. Akers does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.akersbio.com .

Contact: