- Fourth Quarter 2019 Revenue Grows 75% Year-Over-Year (12% Organic Growth) to $36.6 Million -
- Full Year 2019 Revenue Grows 73% Year-Over-Year (10% Organic Growth) to $137.8 Million -
- Pro Forma 2019 Revenue, Including Revenue from Partnerships in Unowned Period, of $152.6 Million -
- Full Year 2019 Organic Plus “MGA of the Future” Revenue Growth of 17% -
TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND SUBSEQUENT EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
FULL YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
“2019 marked another year of strong organic and total growth for BRP Group and we believe that continued operational enhancements and ongoing investments into our platform have positioned us well for our long-term future,” said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “Our ‘MGA of the Future’ platform continued to outperform during 2019 and will become part of our organic growth print beginning in the second quarter of 2020. Finally, while we are closely monitoring COVID-19’s impact on the macroeconomic environment, we continue to prudently pursue our strategic objectives, which we believe should generate significant long-term value for our shareholders.”
“In 2019, we made significant strides enhancing our capital structure and reducing our cost of capital,” said Kris Wiebeck, Chief Financial Officer of BRP Group. “In addition, earlier this month, we acted prudently due to ongoing macro conditions to further increase our committed capacity to $300 million, which provides us with additional financial strength and flexibility as we thoughtfully navigate through the current economic environment. As of today we have less than 1x net leverage on our balance sheet and approximately $280 million of cash and borrowing capacity.”
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $67.7 million and there was $40.4 million of long-term debt outstanding.
On October 28, 2019, BRP Group sold an aggregate of 18,859,300 shares of Class A common stock including 2,459,300 shares pursuant to the underwriters’ over-allotment option, which subsequently settled on November 26, 2019. The shares were sold at an initial offering price of $14.00 per share for net proceeds of $241.4 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions of $17.8 million and net offering expenses of $4.8 million payable by BRP. The Company used a portion of the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering to repay the outstanding indebtedness and accrued interest under the Villages Credit Agreement of $89.0 million and concurrently closed the Villages Credit Agreement.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had aggregate borrowing capacity of $225.0 million under its revolving credit facility, along with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate borrowing capacity from $225.0 million to $300.0 million. In March 2020, the Company increased the committed borrowing amount under the revolving credit facility to $300.0 million.
ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.
BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 450,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with approximately 50 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.
FOOTNOTES
BRP GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
|For the Years Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues:
|Commissions and fees
|$
|36,560
|$
|20,856
|$
|137,841
|$
|79,880
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions, employee compensation and benefits
|29,887
|13,767
|96,955
|51,654
|Other operating expenses
|7,865
|5,073
|24,576
|14,379
|Amortization expense
|3,214
|769
|10,007
|2,582
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|14,051
|351
|10,829
|1,228
|Depreciation expense
|82
|141
|542
|508
|Total operating expenses
|55,099
|20,101
|142,909
|70,351
|Operating income (loss)
|(18,539
|)
|755
|(5,068
|)
|9,529
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense, net
|(1,757
|)
|(1,613
|)
|(10,640
|)
|(6,625
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(6,617
|)
|—
|(6,732
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|(1
|)
|(5
|)
|3
|(215
|)
|Total other expense
|(8,375
|)
|(1,618
|)
|(17,369
|)
|(6,840
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(26,914
|)
|(863
|)
|(22,437
|)
|2,689
|Income tax expense
|17
|—
|17
|—
|Net income (loss)
|(26,931
|)
|(863
|)
|(22,454
|)
|2,689
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(18,281
|)
|603
|(13,804
|)
|3,313
|Net loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc.
|$
|(8,650
|)
|$
|(1,466
|)
|$
|(8,650
|)
|$
|(624
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(26,931
|)
|$
|(863
|)
|$
|(22,454
|)
|$
|2,689
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(18,281
|)
|603
|(13,804
|)
|3,313
|Comprehensive loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc.
|(8,650
|)
|(1,466
|)
|(8,650
|)
|(624
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding
|17,916,735
|17,916,735
BRP GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67,689
|$
|7,995
|Restricted cash
|3,382
|—
|Premiums, commissions and fees receivable, net
|58,793
|29,385
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,019
|1,097
|Due from related parties
|43
|117
|Total current assets
|132,926
|38,594
|Property and equipment, net
|3,322
|2,148
|Other assets
|5,600
|3,575
|Intangible assets, net
|92,450
|29,744
|Goodwill
|164,470
|65,764
|Total assets
|$
|398,768
|$
|139,825
|Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’/Members’ Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Premiums payable to insurance companies
|$
|50,541
|$
|23,196
|Producer commissions payable
|7,470
|3,955
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|12,334
|5,247
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|527
|Current portion of contingent earnout liabilities
|2,480
|302
|Total current liabilities
|72,825
|33,227
|Revolving lines of credit
|40,363
|33,861
|Related party debt
|—
|36,880
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|—
|1,497
|Contingent earnout liabilities, less current portion
|46,289
|8,947
|Other liabilities
|2,017
|2,610
|Total liabilities
|161,494
|117,022
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine equity:
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|23
|46,208
|Redeemable members’ capital
|—
|39,354
|Stockholders’/members’ equity (deficit):
|Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 19,362,984 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
|194
|—
|Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 43,257,738 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019
|4
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|82,425
|—
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(8,650
|)
|—
|Members’ deficit
|—
|(63,606
|)
|Notes receivable from stockholders/members
|(688
|)
|(90
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity attributable to BRP Group, Inc./ members’ equity (deficit)
|73,285
|(63,696
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|163,966
|937
|Total stockholders’/members’ equity (deficit)
|237,251
|(62,759
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’/members’ equity (deficit)
|$
|398,768
|$
|139,825
BRP GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(22,454
|)
|$
|2,689
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,549
|3,090
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,312
|118
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|6,732
|—
|Issuance of Voting Common Units to redeemable common equity holder
|—
|3,009
|Issuance and vesting of Management Incentive Units to Members
|1,334
|309
|Participation unit compensation
|50
|158
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,227
|1,240
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|10,829
|1,228
|Payment of contingent earnout consideration in excess of purchase price accrual
|(8
|)
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|Premiums, commissions and fees receivable, net
|(6,000
|)
|663
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,631
|)
|(1,347
|)
|Due from related parties
|74
|(117
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|9,000
|1,306
|Other liabilities
|—
|(553
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|12,014
|11,793
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(1,718
|)
|(525
|)
|Investment in business venture
|(200
|)
|—
|Cash consideration paid for asset acquisitions, net of cash received
|(679
|)
|(6,909
|)
|Cash consideration paid for business combinations, net of cash received
|(98,423
|)
|(35,092
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(101,020
|)
|(42,526
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts
|246,208
|—
|Purchase of LLC Units from shareholders
|(31,332
|)
|—
|Payment of Initial Public Offering costs
|(4,840
|)
|—
|Payment of contingent earnout consideration
|(167
|)
|(2,892
|)
|Payment of guaranteed earnout consideration
|(813
|)
|(187
|)
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|69,592
|24,451
|Repayments of revolving line of credit
|(66,200
|)
|—
|Proceeds from related party debt
|49,845
|24,470
|Repayments of related party debt
|(88,425
|)
|—
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(204
|)
|(526
|)
|Payments of debt issuance and debt extinguishment costs
|(481
|)
|(356
|)
|Proceeds from advisor incentive buy-ins
|746
|175
|Proceeds received from repayment of stockholder/member notes receivable
|164
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of Non-Voting Common Units
|998
|200
|Repurchase of Voting Common Units from Members
|(12,500
|)
|—
|Contributions
|40
|220
|Distributions
|(10,549
|)
|(9,950
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|152,082
|35,605
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|63,076
|4,872
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|7,995
|3,123
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|71,071
|$
|7,995
OPERATING GROUP RESULTS
|($mm)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|Revenue
|2019
|2018
|% change
|2019
|2018
|% change
|Middle Market
|$
|14.912
|$
|10.309
|45
|%
|$
|56.394
|$
|36.629
|54
|%
|Specialty
|12.416
|2.873
|332
|%
|44.913
|12.729
|253
|%
|MainStreet
|6.591
|5.230
|26
|%
|25.533
|20.940
|22
|%
|Medicare
|2.641
|2.444
|8
|%
|11.001
|9.582
|15
|%
|Total
|$
|36.560
|$
|20.856
|75
|%
|$
|137.841
|$
|79.880
|73
|%
|Net Income (Loss)
|Middle Market
|$
|(0.824
|)
|$
|0.395
|(309
|)%
|$
|9.651
|$
|3.338
|189
|%
|Specialty
|(12.522
|)
|(0.262
|)
|n/a
|(10.932
|)
|0.621
|n/a
|MainStreet
|1.924
|0.776
|148
|%
|6.520
|4.645
|40
|%
|Medicare
|0.450
|0.702
|(36
|)%
|3.283
|3.024
|9
|%
|Total
|$
|(10.972
|)
|$
|1.611
|(781
|)%
|$
|8.522
|$
|11.628
|(27
|)%
Note: totals may not foot due to rounding
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Organic Revenue, Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”), Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered substitutes for GAAP measures, including commissions and fees (for Organic Revenue, Organic Revenue Growth and Pro Forma Revenue), net income (loss) (for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin), net income (loss) attributable to BRP Group, Inc. (for Adjusted Net Income) or diluted EPS (for Adjusted Diluted EPS), which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for commissions and fees, net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may define or calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, and accordingly these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and certain items of income and expense, including share-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses related to Partnerships including severance, and certain non-recurring costs, including those related to the Initial Public Offering and loss on modification and extinguishment of debt. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by commissions and fees. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have important limitations as analytical tools. For example, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
We calculate Organic Revenue Growth based on commissions and fees for the relevant period by excluding (i) the first twelve months of commissions and fees generated from new Partners and (ii) the impact of the change in our method of accounting for commissions and fees from contracts with customers as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, effective January 1, 2018, under the New Revenue Standard on our 2018 commissions and fees when the impact is measured across periods that are not comparable. Organic Revenue Growth is the change in Organic Revenue period-to-period, with prior period results adjusted for Organic Revenues that were excluded in the prior period because the relevant Partners had not yet reached the twelve-month owned mark, but which have reached the twelve-month owned mark in the current period. For example, revenues from a Partner acquired on June 1, 2018 are excluded from Organic Revenue for 2018. However, after June 1, 2019, results from June 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 for such Partners are compared to results from June 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 for purposes of calculating Organic Revenue Growth in 2019. Organic Revenue Growth is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. We believe that Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth are appropriate measures of operating performance as they allow investors to measure, analyze and compare growth in a meaningful and consistent manner.
Adjusted Net Income is presented for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Diluted EPS. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) attributable to BRP Group, Inc. adjusted for amortization, and certain items of income and expense, including share-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses related to Partnerships including severance, and certain non-recurring costs that, in the opinion of management, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results, and the related tax effect of those adjustments.
Adjusted Diluted EPS measures our per share earnings excluding certain expenses as discussed above and assuming all shares of Class B common stock were exchanged for Class A common stock. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted dilutive weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe Adjusted Diluted EPS is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate per share operating performance across reporting periods.
Pro Forma Revenue reflects GAAP revenue (commissions and fees), plus revenue from Partnerships in the unowned periods.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA takes into account Adjusted EBITDA from Partnerships in the unowned periods and eliminates the effects of financing, depreciation and amortization. We define Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as pro forma net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and certain items of income and expense, including share-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses related to Partnerships including severance, and certain non-recurring costs, including those related to the Initial Public Offering and loss on modification and extinguishment of debt. We believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA divided by Pro Forma Revenue. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. We believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance, and that the presentation of this measure enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss), which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Commissions and fees
|$
|36,560
|$
|20,856
|$
|137,841
|$
|79,880
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(26,931
|)
|$
|(863
|)
|$
|(22,454
|)
|$
|2,689
|Adjustments to net income (loss):
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|14,051
|351
|10,829
|1,228
|Interest expense, net
|1,757
|1,613
|10,640
|6,625
|Amortization expense
|3,214
|769
|10,007
|2,582
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|6,617
|—
|6,732
|—
|Initial Public Offering expenses
|2,525
|—
|4,739
|—
|Share-based compensation
|3,788
|429
|4,561
|1,549
|Transaction-related Partnership expenses
|668
|—
|2,204
|682
|Depreciation expense
|82
|141
|542
|508
|Severance related to Partnership activity
|29
|—
|329
|—
|Income tax provision
|17
|—
|17
|—
|Other
|99
|160
|375
|180
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,916
|$
|2,600
|$
|28,521
|$
|16,043
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|16
|%
|12
|%
|21
|%
|20
|%
Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth
The following table reconciles Organic Revenue to commissions and fees, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Organic Revenue:
|(in thousands)
|For the Three
Months Ended
December 31, 2019
|For the Year
Ended
December 31, 2019
|Commissions and fees
|$
|36,560
|$
|137,841
|Partnership commissions and fees (1)
|(13,275
|)
|(50,163
|)
|Organic Revenue (2)
|$
|23,285
|$
|87,678
|Organic Revenue Growth (2)
|2,435
|7,780
|Organic Revenue Growth % (2)
|12
|%
|10
|%
__________
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income to net loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc. and reconciles Adjusted Diluted EPS to diluted net loss per share attributable to BRP Group, Inc. Class A common stock:
|(in thousands)
|For the Three
Months Ended
December 31, 2019
|For the Year
Ended
December 31, 2019
|Net loss attributable to BRP Group, Inc.
|$
|(8,650
|)
|$
|(8,650
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(18,281
|)
|(13,804
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|14,051
|10,829
|Amortization expense
|3,214
|10,007
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|6,617
|6,732
|Initial Public Offering expenses
|2,525
|4,739
|Share-based compensation
|3,788
|4,561
|Transaction-related Partnership expenses
|668
|2,204
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|195
|1,312
|Severance related to Partnership activity
|29
|329
|Other
|99
|375
|Adjusted pre-tax income
|4,255
|18,634
|Adjusted income taxes (1)
|421
|1,845
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|3,834
|$
|16,789
|Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted
|17,917
|17,917
|Dilutive effect off unvested restricted shares of Class A common stock
|330
|330
|Exchange of Class B shares (2)
|43,194
|43,194
|Adjusted dilutive weighted-average shares outstanding
|61,441
|61,441
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.27
|Diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Effect of exchange of Class B shares and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests per share
|0.04
|0.11
|Other adjustments to net loss per share
|0.51
|0.67
|Adjusted income taxes per share
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.27
___________
Pro Forma Revenue
The following table reconciles Pro Forma Revenue to commissions and fees, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Pro Forma Revenue:
|For the Year Ended
December 31, 2019
|Commissions and fees
|$
|137,841
|Revenue for 2019 Partnerships in the unowned period
|14,769
|Pro Forma Revenue
|$
|152,610
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The following table reconciles Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin:
|For the Year Ended
December 31, 2019
|Pro Forma Revenue
|$
|152,610
|Net loss
|$
|(22,454
|)
|Net loss for 2019 Partnerships in the unowned period
|(472
|)
|Pro Forma Net Loss
|(22,926
|)
|Adjustments to pro forma net loss:
|Interest expense, net
|14,768
|Amortization expense
|11,866
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|10,829
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|6,732
|Initial Public Offering expenses
|4,739
|Share-based compensation
|4,561
|Transaction-related Partnership expenses
|2,204
|Depreciation expense
|542
|Severance related to Partnership activity
|329
|Income tax provision
|17
|Other
|375
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34,036
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|22
|%
COMMONLY USED DEFINED TERMS
The following terms have the following meanings throughout this press release unless the context indicates or requires otherwise:
|Clients
|Our insureds
|Colleagues
|Our employees
|Exchange Act
|Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended
|Fiduciary Partners
|Fiduciary Partners Retirement Group, Inc., Fiduciary Partners Group, LLC and Fiduciary Partners Investment Consulting, LLC, a Middle Market Partnership effective July 1, 2019
|Foundation Insurance
|Foundation Insurance of Florida, LLC, a MainStreet Partnership effective August 1, 2019
|GAAP
|Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America
|Initial Public Offering
|BRP Group Inc.’s initial public offering of its Class A common stock completed on October 28, 2019 in which it sold 18,859,300 shares, including 2,459,300 shares pursuant to the underwriters’ over-allotment option that subsequently settled on November 26, 2019
|JPMorgan Credit Agreement
|Fourth amended and restated credit agreement between Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC, as borrower, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as agent and lender, and the several banks and other financial institutions as lenders entered into on December 19, 2019, pursuant to an amendment and restatement agreement between Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC, as borrower, Cadence Bank, N.A., as existing agent and lender, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as successor agent and lender, and the several banks and other financial institutions as lenders entered into on December 19, 2019, as amended by the Incremental Facility Amendment No. 1 entered into on March 12, 2020
|Lykes
|Lykes Insurance, Inc., a Middle Market Partnership effective March 1, 2019
|MSI
|Millennial Specialty Insurance LLC, a Specialty Partnership effective April 1, 2019
|Operating Groups
|Our reportable segments
|Partners
|Companies that we have acquired, or in the case of asset acquisitions, the producers
|Partnerships
|Strategic acquisitions made by the Company
|SEC
|U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
|Securities Act
|Securities Act of 1933, as amended
|Villages Credit Agreement
|Amended and restated credit agreement between Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC as borrower and Holding Company of the Villages, Inc. as lender entered into on March 13, 2019
