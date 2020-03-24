NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Golden Bull Limited (Nasdaq: DNJR) is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on November 4, 2019 at 15:12:49 Eastern Time.



