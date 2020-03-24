Salt Lake City, Utah, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BV Rating, an internet rating company, recently has ranked its top gig economies currently in the United States. The gig economy, which is also known to some as the agile labor market, is more popular than ever before. More and more people are choosing to forgo traditional office jobs in favor of working as consultants, freelancers, and temporary workers. According to one study that tracked the steady decrease in traditional employment throughout the United States, the gig economy, and gig jobs are attractive to employees due to its flexibility and the availability to work from home and choose the hours that work for them.





Younique

Younique, a direct-sales cosmetics company, started by brother and sister (team) Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft. From the early infancy of the company, Derek and Melanie decided that their company's mission would be to push women to achieve the very best versions of themselves. Their culture is centered on the belief that every woman should feel valued, smart, and empowered through opportunities for personal growth and financial reward.





The Younique Product Difference





Real beauty is important to Younique. Since its inception in 2012, Younique has developed new products and updated existing offerings, in order to take inspiration from the latest fashion trends and industry innovations. Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model.





The large cosmetics retailer Sephora offers what they call their "clean" makeup products. However, these products are made by other companies and simply curated by the store and company. At Younique, in-house experts and scientists say that they consistently work to achieve only the best results for skin using a mix of ingredients and cutting-edge technology to help women look radiant.





A more direct competitor to Younique, a direct sales cosmetics company, Mary Kay who’s known for their skin care product line. However, when looking at the company's website, it is immediately apparent that the use of ingredients is not crucial to the company, which is a difference in product quality focus between these two brands. On Younique's product page, each product displays a list of what ingredients are key components in each product, highlighting what they do for each woman's unique skin. Another company you’ve likely heard of in this space, and with a similar model is NuSkin. These companies all offer a wide range of products that women globally love. There are many differences however between the Younique, Mary Kay, and NuSkin products, and Younique’s cosmetics seem to be leading the way in this gig job, cosmetics space.





Creating Opportunity





During these trying times with stock market shifts, and a global pandemic, many individuals have lost employment, and are looking for something different. There will be plenty of people looking to build an income from the comfort of their homes in the coming months. BV Rating states that companies like Younique can help with that.





Signing up with Younique is quick and easy, and it is not expensive, which can be very important. Once you are registered, the company says they will send you all of the tools and information you need to start selling immediately. Then, you can start hosting YOUNIQUE parties from the comfort of your own home.





You can host a YOUNIQUE Virtual Party from your own home, without the need to ever leave it. To start one, you just need to share a link that Younique provides with anyone you want. When they click that link, then the party is on!





Creating opportunities for yourself can be hard, especially in challenging environments and in difficult times. Companies like Younique and other female-first companies are creating better situations for women in tough times like this.





New Presenter Kit

When you sign up as a Presenter with YOUNIQUE, the company sends you your New Presenter Kit full of information, tools, and most importantly, premium cosmetics and skin care products! This gives you the opportunity to learn new skills, and let’s be honest, have a little fun. We all deserve to unwind and treat ourselves during this stressful time a little bit. Go ahead and play! Plus, you’ll look gorgeous.









Networking

In network marketing companies like Younique, BV Rating notes that you have the opportunity to surround yourself with like-minded people who love what they do and are here to support and help you thrive. You can set your own hours, work from home, and still bring in additional income, which is so important in this economy. There is an opportunity in businesses like Younique to create the business you want with the security you need. This is an opportunity worth checking out.