BOCA RATON, Fla., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane” or “the Company”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. All stockholders of record of Greenlane common stock at the close of business on April 20, 2020 will be entitled to vote their shares by proxy or at the meeting.



The meeting will be held virtually through a live webcast, which will be accessible to all stockholders. Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including voting instructions and information on how stockholders can remotely participate in the meeting, will be specified in the Company’s 2020 Definitive Proxy Statement and related notice relating to the Annual Meeting.

The Definitive Proxy Statement will be mailed to stockholders on or about April 24, 2020 and will also be available online on the Investor Relations section of Greenlane's website at that time.

Pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), stockholders may submit proposals for inclusion in Greenlane’s proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting. To be considered for inclusion, such proposals must be addressed to c/o Corporate Secretary and received in writing by Greenlane at its corporate headquarters before the close of business on April 10, 2020. Greenlane believes that receiving stockholder proposals by this date will provide Greenlane a reasonable period of time to allow for the review, consideration and, if appropriate, incorporation of any such proposals before it begins to print and send its proxy materials to stockholders. Such proposals must also comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-8 or otherwise may be omitted from the proxy materials.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (Nasdaq: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinski, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Media Contact:

Hannah Dunning/Kelly Langmesser

Sard Verbinnen & Co

212-687-8080

Greenlane-SVC@sardverb.com