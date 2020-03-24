New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Analysis Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877796/?utm_source=GNW

The countries in the region are primarily focusing on the growing population, the decline in the total arable land, and food security, to achieve higher agricultural output and boost the market studied.



The past decade witnessed a reduction in the new pesticide active ingredients. This paved the way for an increase in off-patent pesticides, in recent years. By the end of 2020, around 28 kinds of pesticide active ingredients are expected to come off-patent. At the same time, biological pesticides emerged as an important segment of crop protection chemicals, as they register minimal environmental footprint and are ecologically sustainable. More than 7.0 million ha of cropland in the United States has been treated with biopesticides since 2012, while a rapidly growing organic farmland area further assures an expeditious growth of the segment in the industry. Moreover, the current pesticide industry is majorly characterized by the continuity in R&D activities for new product developments. In 2019, BASF launched Ventigra, aiming at precision-targeted pest management of piercing and sucking insects. In 2018, Marrone Bio Inventions introduced the product, Zelto, for the control of foliar and soil dwelling pests on turf.



Key Market Trends

Rapid Adoption of Bio-Based Pesticides



Although the prevalence of synthetic or chemical pesticides continues in the region, and emerging preference for biological pesticides was observed in recent years, primarily due to the rapidity in the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, such as integrated pest management (IPM) techniques and organic farming. Empirical observations revealed that biopesticides act synergistically with other agricultural inputs as an important component under eco-friendly IPM programs. As per an article published in 2017, in the Journal of the International Organization for Biological Control, there were numerous developments in the commercialization of bio-nematicides in the United States, in the past few years. Extensive research was conducted in developing Pasteuria spp. and Purpureocillium lilacinus as potential nematicides. Moreover, organic farming gained prominence as an alternative farming system in the North American agriculture, with the area under organic farming increasing to 3,335.1 thousand ha in 2018, as compared to 3,223.0 thousand ha in 2017 and 3,130.3 thousand ha in 2016. The region represents approximately 40.0% of the total demand generated for biopesticides across the world. The demand for bio-based crop protection agents was further driven by the loss of conventional pesticides to reregistration, on account of the negative impact on the environment and human health. Although high switching costs may outweigh the net returns from organic farming initially, farmers are being increasingly driven toward organic practices by the long-run high returns or premiums received over farmgate prices. Moreover, as per CropLife America, it takes nearly 10-12 years and an investment of USD 300.0 million to develop a chemical pesticide. On the contrary, a biopesticide can enter the market in 3-5 years, with a development of roughly USD 3.0-5.0 million. Thus, the exponentially rising demand for organic commodities, including crops, fruits, and vegetables, which are driving the adoption of organic farming practices, resulted in several players trying to capitalize on the demand. For instance, MustGrow Biologicals Corp., a Canada-based biological solutions company, recently indulged in extensive R&D activities with a focus on exploring the brassica plants’ natural mechanisms against nematodes, fungal diseases, and pests.



Bio-Based is the fastest growing segment



Bio-based pesticides or biopesticides include naturally occurring pesticidal substances extracted from plants containing added genetic material or microorganisms that control pests, without negatively impacting the environment in which they are applied. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is committed to encouraging the development and use of biopesticides and considers them inherently reduced-risk pesticides. Hence, the market is estimated to experience a substantial amount of growth in the forecast period. The microbial pesticide is the most rapidly growing segment, thus, increasing the demand for the biopesticide market. Microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, or protozoans, form the active ingredients in the microbial pesticides. Each organism that constitutes the active ingredient has its own target-specific pest. The strains of Bacillus thuringiensis and its subspecies are the most extensively used bio-pesticides. Antagonistic fungal agents, such as Trichoderma species and Beauveria bassiana, are also widely used as biopesticides. Bayer CropScience, Nufarm Ltd, and BASFare among the leading players in the North America region that deal in bio-pesticides and are actively launching products, involved in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in this segment. For instance, in 2017, in collaboration with Bio-ferm, Nufarm launched a biofungicide, Botector in Canada for the horticulture segment.



Competitive Landscape

The North American crop protection chemical market is a highly consolidated market, with the major players accounting for 79.4% in 2019. BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience, Nufarm Ltd, and FMC Corporation are the major players in the market. The major players in the market are competing to hold a consistent share in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and product launches are some of the major business strategies adopted by the aforementioned major players.



For instance, during the study period (2016-2019), American Vanguard Chemical Solutions acquired various product lines from Corteva Agriscience (Classic, FirstRate, Hornet, and Python), Syngenta, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd (acquired abamectin, chlorothalonil, and paraquat), and The Andersons Plant Nutrient Group (FFIII fungicide). Through these mergers, the company added more products to its existing product portfolio, which is expected to boost its revenue



