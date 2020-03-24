New York,, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Financial, Inc. (OTC: GFNL), (the “Company”) today released the next Investor Update Letter from the Company:



Dear Investors:

Genesis’s new management team is providing all existing and potential investors with the latest information on current developments relating to the Company. Please be advised that this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This update is based on the management’s opinion and we urge you to read the forward-looking statements disclosure provided below. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or a filing with the SEC. If you have any additional questions, you can reach me at russ@gensis-fin.com .

Genesis Financial, Inc. (OTC: GFNL) is a diversified financial services company with a focus on Fintech Investment, Wealth management, and Lending Platforms. We are pleased to announce the following updates for the past three months:

Deployed our new website: www.genesis-fin.com Established a new office located in New York, New York Announced the appointment of our new CEO, Russell Cameron Signed the Agreement for the acquisition of The Financial Link Group Pty Ltd Signed the Term Sheet for the acquisition of Aspire Education Finance Pty Ltd Continued to invest and develop Epoint Payment Corp, Fintech Holdings LLC subsidiaries and Fintech Industries LLC Capital raise of $5 million of which we have successfully raised $1.5 million We are in further discussions with Institutional and HNW individual to complete the raise within the coming weeks Engaged new auditors to BF Borgers CPA to complete the 2018 and 2019 accounts Resignation of Roy Rose as CEO and Chairman, Resignation of Gary Larkin, appointment of Russell Cameron as CEO and board member. Mr. Cameron has a background in Investment Management and Marketing. Appointment of Warwick Kerridge as our Chairman. Kerridge is a former Director of Pitt Capital which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia’s oldest listed investment house, Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company.

The acquisition of The Financial Link Group represents the next stage of evolution of Genesis Financial. The Australian based financial services company will provide the Group significant revenue and profitability in 2020, Genesis will continue to look for similar businesses within South East Asia. The Company recently signed a Term Sheet to acquire Aspire Education Finance Pty Ltd (Australia), a start-up education lender. Genesis will further invest in the global expansion of Aspire into the USA, which will give Genesis exposure to an online service that matches personal borrowers and lenders seeking to service the $USD$87 Billion a year USA education market. Genesis will continue to seek acquisitions and invest in the Fintech industry which will provide further revenue and growth opportunities.

We will continue to update our investors with any and all progress in the coming weeks.

Our board have a clear objective to make the Company profitable in 2020. We have accomplished a great deal in a relatively short period of time and we will continue to focus on our accelerated growth track. We are building a great company and we remain committed to pursuing initiatives that maximize value for all our stakeholders.

I sincerely appreciate your continued support and confidence in our efforts.

Sincerely,

Russell Cameron, CEO

Genesis Financial, Inc.

About Genesis Financial, Inc.

Genesis Financial, Inc. (OTC: GFNL) is a Wyoming based company with offices in New York. Genesis Financial is a diversified financial services company with a focus on Fintech Investment, Wealth Management, and Lending Platforms.

For more information please visit www.genesis-fin.com

For media enquires please contact Jessica Starman from Elev8 New Media, jessica@elev8newmedia.com

