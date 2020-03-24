Company announcement – No. 08 / 2020

Annual General Meeting of Zealand Pharma A/S: Measures in consequence of COVID-19

Copenhagen, March 24, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78) announces the following measures applied to Zealand’s Annual General Meeting 2020 that is scheduled for April 2, 2020.

The Danish government is continuously launching a series of new measures to fight the COVID-19 virus in Denmark. One of these measures is the prohibition on assemblies of more than 10 persons. The prohibition is of great importance for the Annual General Meeting of Zealand Pharma on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Zealand Pharma intends to conduct its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET as scheduled. We will continue with the meeting but with the fewest possible participants present in person. However, we intend to continue with the meeting in a way that gives the shareholders the best possible setting for voting and participating in the general meeting (without being physically present), while observing the requirements and recommendations from the Danish authorities in light of COVID-19.

Zealand Pharma takes the situation very seriously. In order to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, to ensure safety of all participants and compliance with the requirements, we have decided to implement certain precautionary measures set out below.

Participate via webcast

We encourage our shareholders NOT to attend the general meeting in person.

Instead of attending in person, we strongly encourage all shareholders to participate in the general meeting via live webcast transmission. The webcast can be accessed via the shareholder portal in the Investors section of the company’s website: http://zealandpharma.com/shareholder-portal . The general meeting and the webcast will commence on April 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET.

Vote by post or by proxy

We also encourage our shareholders to vote, without being physically present at the general meeting, either by postal voting or by granting a proxy to the Board of Directors. This can be done by accessing the shareholder portal in the Investors section of the company’s website: http://zealandpharma.com/shareholder-portal .

Due to the exceptional circumstances, we have decided to extend the deadline for granting proxies and for postal voting to Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 am CET. Please see the notice convening the Annual General Meeting for further information.

We thank for the interest of the shareholders who have already requested for admission cards, and also urge you to use proxy or postal voting.

Already requested admission cards can be cancelled by sending an e-mail to Computershare A/S on gf@computershare.dk .



Shareholders are also encouraged to forward any questions in advance. Questions will be answered on Zealand's website via the link provided or at the general meeting. Questions may be submitted by e-mail to AGM@zealandpharma.com . Following government recommendations, we have very few staff at our headquarters. We will not have staff at our building and so cannot open letters. We strongly suggest that questions are sent by e-mail.

Conducting the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be conducted with the measures that Zealand Pharma considers justifiable, considering the specific circumstances and the participants' safety. This means, among other things, the following:

There will only be a minimum number of management representatives present at the general meeting.

Any participants will be seated at a reasonable distance.

There will be no catering or collective transport to/from the general meeting.

The health authorities' guidelines to prevent infection is of course followed.

Participants may be directed to separate rooms to follow the general meeting via video, if deemed necessary

Shareholders who - irrespective of our recommendations - wish to attend the general meeting in person are encouraged to attend unaccompanied. Please arrive no later than at 2:45 pm CET and line up at the entrance while keeping minimum 2 meters distance to others.

Follow the authorities’ recommendations

We are closely following the authorities’ recommendations and urge all shareholders in Denmark to follow the instructions of the Danish Health Authority (see www.sst.dk ) and the WHO, including the strong recommendation to stay home for 14 days if you have returned to Denmark from travel abroad (see www.um.dk ), if you have been in contact with infected persons, or if you experience any of the described symptoms (fever, cough or troubled breathing).

In view of the situation, Zealand expects no or very few participants at the Annual General Meeting 2020. We reserve the right to cancel/postpone the general meeting right up to the actual meeting if it is deemed necessary due to the number of attendees who are present on the day ,any additional unforeseen restrictions required by the government or for other safety reasons.

We thank our shareholders in advance for the understanding of the situation and look forward to the general meeting in 2021, where we once again expect to conduct the general meeting under normal circumstances.

Zealand Pharma A/S

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations

+45 50 60 38 00 investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

lpm@zealandpharma.com

