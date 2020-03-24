TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” or “the Corporation”) provides the following update on our corporate response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With an abundance of caution for the well-being of our employees and consistent with federal and provincial guidance on dealing with the pandemic, Clear Blue has implemented a mitigation strategy effective today March 24, 2020. Production at the Corporation’s Toronto assembly facility has been suspended and temporary layoff notices have been issued to most employees. This, along with the use of certain federal government financial assistance tools, will allow the Corporation to conserve cash and maintain its assembly workforce through an extended shutdown period. We note that this response is consistent with many of our customers, suppliers and service providers who are also dealing with reduced operating conditions related to the pandemic. While our ability to assemble and ship systems is significantly impacted and the cost savings generated by the temporary staff reductions is required, our mitigation strategy protects both the balance sheet and our ability to quickly restart and deploy existing orders. During this period, our service team will continue to provide our Energy as a Service management services to ensure continued operation of our customers Smart Off-Grid systems. Additionally, all major departments remain open for business to support the needs of our global customer base, with partial teams working remotely.



Clear Blue has implemented a Supplemental Benefit Program, one of the Covid-19 mitigations provided by the Canadian government. This program covers part of the cost of each employee while enabling the Corporation to maintain payroll at close to full payment levels. As a result, Clear Blue will be able to hit the ground running when closures are lifted and we can proceed with the existing pipeline of business. Additionally, this down time is a much welcomed time for us to focus on a variety of initiatives including quality control, supply chain hardening and R&D that are required to optimize scaling of the business later in 2020.

Additional updates:

Our audit is progressing well at this point in time, and we are working towards on-time delivery of our 2019 audited financial statements.

Our historical financials have demonstrated that revenues during the first half of the year tend to be less than the second half, with the majority of our revenue in the last two quarters of the year. As a result, the current situation is impacting Clear Blue during its traditionally slower quarters.

Prior to this crisis, as stated on our quarterly calls the Corporation’s work in the telecom market has progressed positively with a number of initiatives maturing nicely in Q4 2019. We remain confident that this pipeline of business remains intact and will continue to roll out once pandemic-related restrictions are reduced sufficiently to allow a return to full production.

These times are uncertain and no one can predict the timelines, however Clear Blue’s entire team continues to work hard to position us to weather this difficult global event. Said Miriam Tuerk, “I am unbelievably proud and honoured to work with this team of people, most of whom have not been through an period like this before. They have all acted as community stewards and leaders, and continue to contribute as best they can to support our production systems, customers, projects, co-workers, and the community at large.”

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems around the world. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRANKFURT: 0YA). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .

