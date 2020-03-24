New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL QUARTZ MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824772/?utm_source=GNW

Quartz is a widely distributed mineral of several varieties that consists mainly of silica or silicon dioxide.Quartz is the second most abundant mineral after feldspar found on the surface of the earth.



Quartz is piezoelectric, that is, it develops positive and negative charges on alternate prism edges when subjected to tension or pressure.A quartz plate can be used as a pressure gauge, as in depth-sounding apparatus, owing to its piezoelectric property.



In radios, televisions, other electronic communications equipment, and crystal-controlled watches and clocks, neatly cut plates of quartz are used for frequency control. The semiconductor industry consumes high-purity quartz sand, high purity quartz glass, crucibles, etc. for various applications. The growing demand for semiconductors is expected to increase the demand for high-purity quartz across the world. The impact of quartz mining on human health and the environment acts as a constraint for market growth. The environmentalists are trying to pitch for stricter rules for quartz mining. The solar industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment during the projected period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global quartz market is surveyed on the basis of the growth of markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, and continues the trend by the end of the forecast period.



Quartz is a popular stone in the construction industry. The growing construction industry and infrastructure development are boosting the quartz market in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There are a number of prominent players operating in the market, such as AGC Inc, The Dow Chemical Company, Elkem, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Heraeus, etc. among others.



