• What are the key trends of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global next-generation biomanufacturing to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of next-generation biomanufacturing products?

• What was the market size of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market during the period between 2019 and 2029?

• What are the different next-generation biomanufacturing products used in medical field? Which product type dominated the market in 2018 and why? Which product type is expected to witness highest growth rate and to dominate in the market in 2029?

• What are the different medical application areas of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market? Which application type dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate in 2029?

• What are the different end users associated with next-generation biomanufacturing? What was the contribution of each user type in the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in 2018 and what is it expected to be in 2029?

• What were the market values of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in 2018 and what are the values expected to be in 2019? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global next-generation biomanufacturing market during the period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different next-generation biomanufacturing products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the next-generation biomanufacturing market?

• What are the key players of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market and what is their role in the market?



Overview on the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market



The rapid maturation of the biopharmaceutical sector denotes the increasing importance of biomanufacturing as the most basic procedure for the development and manufacture of biologic-based products.With increasing commercialization of biopharmaceuticals and addition of more products in the development pipeline, the biopharmaceutical companies are looking forward to adopting novel biomanufacturing strategies with increased focus on balancing innovation in process design, performance, and efficiency with speed and cost.



The need for advanced biomanufacturing practices in order to meet the demand of growing patient population has paved the way for the development of next-generation biomanufacturing products.Next-generation biomanufacturing products are designed to provide seamless services that are superior in terms of both quality and efficiency as compared to first generation products.



Increased funding from private investors and the government for the development of next-generation biomanufacturing facilities promoting rapid technological advancement in biomanufacturing products is one of the most prominent factors driving the growth of next-generation biomanufacturing market.One of the major trends of the next-generation biomanufacturing market is the shifting focus toward the adoption of single-use products, such as single-use bioreactors and single-use biocontainers.



This is mainly attributed to the huge number of benefits associated with single-use products, with regard to cost savings, reduced risk of product contamination, and increased flexibility in multi-product facilities. With more companies entering the next-generation biomanufacturing market through product innovations, several novel next-generation biomanufacturing products are expected to come up, actively driving the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.



Expert Quote



“The leading contributors in the global next-generation biomanufacturing market predominantly prefer partnerships and alliances to sustain the market competition and strengthen their business position. Most of the market leaders are collaborating with technology-based startups to gain their expertise in the technology.”



Scope of the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market



The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the different products, workflow, application areas, end users associated with global next-generation biomanufacturing market, as well as the country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements.The market has been segmented on the basis of ‘product type’, ‘workflow’, ‘medical application’, ‘end-user’, and ‘region’.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global next-generation biomanufacturing market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each product, workflow, application, end-user, and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the global next-generation biomanufacturing market.



Market Segmentation



By Workflow and Product

• Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing

o Bioreactors/Fermenters

o Cell Culture Products

o Filtration Systems

o Bags & Containers

o Mixing System

o Sterilizers

o Biosafety Cabinets

o Incubators

o Other Instruments and Accessories

• Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing

o Single-Use Bioreactors

o Single-Use Bags and Containers

o Single-Use Tubing and Connectors

o Single-Use Mixing Systems

o Single-Use Sensors and Probes

• Downstream Biomanufacturing

o Chromatography Systems

o Filtration Systems

o Membrane Absorbers

o Instruments and Accessories

o Single-Use Equipment and Accessories



By Medical Application

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Hormones

• Vaccines

• Recombinant Proteins

• Others



By End User

• Commercial Stage

o Biopharmaceutical Companies

o CMOs/CDMOs

• Preclinical and Development Stage

o Biopharmaceutical Companies

o CMOs/CDMOs

o Research Institutions



By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle-East and Africa



Key Companies of the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Industry



The key players contributing to the global next-generation biomanufacturing market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, bbi-biotech GmbH, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., PBS Biotech, Inc., ZETA GmbH, Applikon Biotechnology BV, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Ireland

• Switzerland

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

