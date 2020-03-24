New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Usage Mode By Modality By Component By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05876904/?utm_source=GNW

Growing preference for digital platforms coupled with growing developments in the healthcare industry and new medical facilities will further promote business growth at workstations for medical imaging.



Over the forecast period, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide will have a positive impact on industry growth. Widespread adoption of medical imaging workstations to increase the precision and quality of the diagnosis while reducing manual workflow would benefit business growth. In addition, technological advances in imaging systems along with favorable payment policies will further increase the size of the business. Nevertheless, high workstation costs and skilled technicians’ dearth may hinder the growth of the medical imaging workstation industry over the coming years.



Due to the growing need for early and successful cancer diagnosis & care, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018, combined with the increased use of multimodal diagnosis for precise clinical cancer assessment. The growing cancer burden throughout major healthcare markets, the ongoing marketing of oncology-specific medical imaging workstations, and the extensive research ecosystem aimed at developing new cancer diagnosis & treatment strategies are among the key factors that support this segment’s growth.



Based on Usage Mode, the market is segmented into Thin Client Workstations and Thick Client Workstations. Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Mammography and Ultrasound. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Visualization Software and Hardware. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Conventional Imaging and Advanced Imaging. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Medical Imaging Workstations Market. Companies such as Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and General Electric (GE) Co., Accuray, Inc., and Hologic, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Medical Imaging Workstations Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accuray, Inc., Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Alma Medical Imaging Company, Carl Zeiss AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Capsa Healthcare LLC, and Hologic, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Medical Imaging Workstations Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: Zeiss partnered with Arivis AG, a software company. The partnership was aimed at delivering complete solutions related to 3Dimaging systems.



Dec-2019: GE came into partnership with Affidea, a provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, cancer care, and outpatient services. The partnership was aimed at deploying digital and imaging technologies throughout the Affedia’s Network.



Sep-2019: Fujifilm SonoSite collaborated with Partners HealthCare, a non-profit hospital and physician network. Under this collaboration, the companies were aimed at applying artificial intelligence for improving the functionality and utility of portable ultrasound.



Mar-2019: Fujifilm announced partnership with Epsilon Imaging, a visualization, and analysis software provider. The partnership was focused on expanding the advanced analysis capabilities of the former company’s advanced imaging and reporting offerings.



Sep-2018: Philips signed an agreement with Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District and Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District in New South Wales. Under this agreement, the former company provides optimization, delivery, upgrade, replacement, and maintenance services to all major medical imaging solutions.



Jun-2018: Siemens announced an agreement with ScreenPoint Medical for developing artificial intelligence-based applications for breast imaging.



Apr-2018: Canon Medical came into partnership with Nvidia, a technology company. Under this partnership, the companies were aimed at promoting the use of data-intensive deep learning techniques in medical and related research.



Mar-2018: Hologic came into partnership with Philips for delivering care professionals’ integrated solutions. These solutions include advanced informatics, diagnostic imaging modalities and services for diagnosis, screening, and treatment of women throughout the world.



Feb-2018: Siemens collaborated with Circle Cardiovascular Imaging. Under this collaboration, the companies were aimed at joint development for MRI scanner application products and workflows, with corresponding post-processing capabilities.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2019: Fujifilm signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hitachi’s medical imaging business. The acquisition would help Fujifilm in expanding its capabilities in competing against its medical imaging competitors.



Mar-2019: Philips acquired Carestream’s healthcare IT business. The acquisition extended the portfolio of both the companies and the customers would now be able to access to more solutions for simplifying medical image management.



Feb-2018: Philips took over Agito Medical, a provider of medical equipment. The acquisition has expanded the product portfolio of the company.



Jan-2018: Canon Medical Systems acquired DelftHold B.V. The acquisition enabled both the companies to expand systems, product ranges, services, and technologies in the European market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2019: Fujifilm released FDR Clinica U, FDR Clinica X, and D-EVO Suite FSx, three new digital x-ray suites. These suites extended its imaging technologies portfolio.



Sep-2019: Zeiss extended its Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), CIRRUS by adding new CIRRUS 6000, 100 kHz ultra-fast OCT system. This system fulfills the demand of all types and levels of clinicians and practices. It provides high-throughput and high-speed to help in managing the large patient volume faster while improving image quality and imaging.



Feb-2019: Philips launched Incisive CT for extending its diagnostic imaging portfolio. This system helps the healthcare organizations and imaging departments in meeting their financial, clinical, and operational goals.



Nov-2018: Canon Medical launched the Alphenix 4D CT, a new, innovative angiography configuration. This enabled the clinicians to plan, treat, verify, effectively in a single clinical setting. Its benefits include unprecedented flexibility with innovative C-arm flip, right or left lateral flexibility, speed, and full body 3D imaging capability.



Sep-2018: Zeiss launched Integrated Diagnostic Imaging (IDI) Platform. It is a solution that combines and transforms data from diagnostic devices through integrating modalities for developing simple individualized assessments. These solutions help doctors in making optimal decisions efficiently and quickly.



Sep-2018: Fujifilm unveiled the FCT Embrace. This provides an efficient and enhanced CT simulation with radiotherapy treatment planning capabilities.



Jun-2018: Zeiss introduced Visuals green, its next-generation ophthalmic laser. This laser delivers an uninterrupted workflow that enables doctors in monitoring important treatment settings directly from eyepiece and changes these settings while operating the joystick.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2019: Siemens expanded its foothold to India by opening a new medical imaging unit in Bengaluru. Siemens would combine the manufacturing, technology, and innovation functions at this facility. This facility would manufacture computed tomography (CT) systems computed tomography (CT) systems.



Jul-2019: Fujifilm opened a new headquarters in Lexington, MA. The new facility expanded its healthcare business in the US. Through this facility, the company would provide its medical devices in the US.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Usage Mode



• Thin Client Workstations



• Thick Client Workstations



By Modality



• Computed Tomography (CT)



• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



• Mammography



• Ultrasound



By Component



• Visualization Software



• Hardware



By Application



• Conventional Imaging



• Advanced Imaging



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Accuray, Inc.



• Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)



• Alma Medical Imaging Company



• Carl Zeiss AG



• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Siemens AG



• Capsa Healthcare LLC



• Hologic, Inc.



