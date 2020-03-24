New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrical Equipment Market in India 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877065/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by incresing residential & commercial building projects. In addition, growth in cross-border electricity trading is anticipated to boost the growth of the electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Application:

• Transmission And Distribution



• Generation



Product:

• Cables



• Switchgears



• Boilers



• Transformers



• Transmission Lines



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• Blank



Key Trends for electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies growth in cross-border electricity trading as the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electrical equipment market in india 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

