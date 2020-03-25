Publication on March 25, 2020, before market opening
EVS REVISES ITS OUTLOOK 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND ANNOUNCES THE CANCELLATION OF THE MAY FINAL DIVIDEND 2019 PAYMENT
EVS Broadcast Equipment announces that, considering the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, the initial revenue guidance of EUR 100 million to EUR 120 million revenue range in 2020 will not be achieved.
Our 3 market pillars of revenues (Live Service Providers – LSP, Live Audience Business – LAB and Big Event Rental – BER) are impacted by the pandemic.
At this stage and given the above dynamics an uncertainty about how this crisis might unfold and how long it may last, EVS has decided at this stage not to provide revenue guidance for the year 2020.
Given the circumstances, operational expenses continue to be closely managed and EVS expects those costs to slightly decrease compared to 2019.
Impact on dividend policy established in 2018:
The Share buyback program announced on October 24th, 2018 is continuing as planned. As of March 24th, 2020, EVS has bought 455,210 shares at an average price of EUR 19,8083, representing in total EUR 9,016,956.
Since March 16th, facing the situation of continuous spreading of the Corona Virus worldwide, most of EVS teams are working from home, and the EVS offices are partially closed until further notice, including our headquarters in Belgium. The company has taken all appropriate actions to preserve all team security and health, while securing the delivery of customers’ orders, as well as insuring customer support at the best possible conditions.
About EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
Contact:
Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
