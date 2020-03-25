Good morning,

Capgemini extends its Asia Pacific digital transformation capabilities with the acquisition of WhiteSky Labs

Paris, March 25, 2020 – Capgemini announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire WhiteSky Labs , one of the largest independent MuleSoft full-service consultancies in the world1, with operations across Australia and Asia. By joining the Group, the 150+ WhiteSky Labs team will help Capgemini to realize the potential of API powered enterprise integration across the region, to support the digital transformation of public and private sector organizations.

Founded in 2009, WhiteSky Labs has developed a market leading footprint in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Singapore2. Whitesky Labs ensures companies bridge the gap between strategy and IT by embedding effective organizational processes, structures and methods. Client projects span multiple sectors and include full-stack consulting services on the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform™, managed support services, license management and training services. WhiteSky Labs works with more than 40 current MuleSoft customers including Energy Australia, Mynt, Blackmores, Qantas and 7-Eleven3.

“Joining Capgemini means we will be able to offer clients our deep MuleSoft expertise coupled with end-to-end digital transformation services at scale, increasing our ability to answer the needs of global enterprises,” said Steve Wilson, CEO, WhiteSky Labs. “Accelerating digital transformations has never been more important and to achieve that requires the combined capability that we are creating with Capgemini to unlock data across any application or endpoint.”

“MuleSoft provides the world's leading platform for building application networks across any cloud and on-premise. The addition of WhiteSky Labs’ specialist and award winning expertise to our Australia and Asia operation will not only help to meet the digital transformation needs of our clients across the region, enabling them to unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices, but it will also bolster our expertise in this space that are very much in demand across the globe. I am delighted to welcome WhiteSky Labs to the Capgemini team,” comments Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Charles Woodall, SVP Alliances & Channels, Salesforce APAC said "Capgemini is one of our fastest growing partners in both Australia and APAC and this acquisition will further bolster its capabilities across the region. We have a strong relationship with WhiteSky Labs and we are excited about the opportunity this presents for its team."

The transaction is due to close, subject to usual conditions, in the coming weeks.

