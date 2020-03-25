Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information, 25 March 2020 at 8.35 a.m.



MARIMEKKO TO WITHDRAW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON 13 FEBRUARY 2020



In its financial bulletin for 2019 published on 13 February 2020, Marimekko Corporation estimated that Marimekko Group’s net sales for 2020 would be higher than in the previous year and that the comparable operating profit would be approximately at the same level as or higher than the year before.



In its financial bulletin, Marimekko estimated that the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic may have an impact on consumers’ and partners’ purchasing behavior and thereby on the company’s sales and profitability.



The company now estimates that the coronavirus pandemic in Marimekko’s key markets has clearly weakened the consumer demand outlook in all market areas and it is unlikely that Marimekko’s earlier financial guidance is realised. If prolonged, the exceptional circumstance will have significant impacts in the company’s sales and profitability.



Due solely to the estimated impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Marimekko withdraws its financial guidance for 2020 published on 13 February 2020. As the situation evolves rapidly, it is not possible to give a precise estimate on the impact of the pandemic on the company’s business at the moment. Marimekko will publish a guidance for 2020 once a reliable estimate on the impacts can be made.



“We live in an exceptional circumstance today with the coronavirus spreading around the world. The health and well-being of our personnel and customers is our priority. While we operationally manage the daily evolving new situations, together with the entire personnel we determinedly continue building the future of our company, which still looks bright in the long term. Our strong balance sheet and sound financial situation will help us to confront this crisis, and I am confident that Marimekko will get through this as a strong company. Thanks to our long-term work, compared to our competitors we are in my view stronger than ever before,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO.



Marimekko’s interim report for January-March period will be issued on Thursday 14 May at 8.00 a.m.



