Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

Irish Continental Group plc announces that its Board has decided to postpone its AGM, originally scheduled to take place on 12th May 2020. All business normally conducted at the AGM, including the approval of the final dividend, will be deferred to the later date which will be advised to shareholders in due course.

This decision has been taken in light of the current and developing situation surrounding Covid-19, recommendations from public authorities, and consideration of the health and safety of shareholders, attendees and staff.

END.

Dublin

25 March 2020

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO, +353 1 607 5628

David Ledwidge, CFO, +353 1 607 5628



