Stockholm, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The 2019 Annual Report is as of today available for download from the Company´s website: www.vostoknewventures.com





For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.

