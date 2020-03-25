SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MUNICH, Germany, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinix ®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technologies, and ViMOS Technologies , an innovative semiconductor distributor, today announced a partnership to distribute Efinix’s Trion® FPGA silicon platform to local customers in regional markets across Central Europe.



“ViMOS’ deep technical know-how and extensive experience designing and delivering innovative solutions for customers is a perfect match to extend our Trion FPGA silicon platform into European markets,” said Harald Werner, European sales director at Efinix, who recently joined the company to increase its focus on Europe.

ViMOS’ focus is on PMIC (Power Management ICs), communication circuits (DVB, GPS + antennas) and interfacing ICs (MIPI, HDMI, DP, LVDS). Now, including the Efinix Product line, the partnership will extend ViMOS’ active Line card not only in the imaging area, but also applications in the industrial, automotive and telecom sectors for European customers .

“Our focus is on offering innovative solutions to customers,” said Axel Krepil, managing director of ViMOS Technologies. “Efinix’s Trion FPGA Platform driving the future of edge computing is an exciting new technology with small form factor, lower power, and priced for high-volume production, for our semiconductor experts to do just that.”

Efinix’s products, with its disruptive Quantum™ technology at its heart, are immediately available to ViMOS customers delivering a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies.

About Efinix

Efinix, an innovator in programmable products, drives the future of edge AI computing with its Trion® FPGA platform. At the Trion FPGA’s core is Efinix’s disruptive Quantum™ FPGA technology which delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. Trion FPGAs, offering 4K to 200K logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. Our Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, Trion FPGAs address applications such as custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning and deep learning. Through Efinity, our customers can seamlessly migrate FPGA or full system into Quantum ASIC for ultra-high-volume production.

For more information: http://www.efinixinc.com .

About ViMOS Technologies

ViMOS Technologies GmbH, based in Munich/Germany is an innovative semiconductor distributor offering deep technical know-how, own IP and support including worldwide supply, logistics and production services. ViMOS’ expertise and business concept is the smart combination of technical know-how, product portfolio and logistics of its established shareholders FRAMOS (Europe), Restar Group (Japan) and WPG (Taiwan) – all are cutting-edge component distributors in their regions. Managed and guided by experienced semiconductor experts, ViMOS focuses on customers’ projects and offers innovative solutions, already working with worldwide leading automotive Tier Ones and other major industrial accounts. A lean management structure, local peer support and short response times guarantee fast time-to-market and short innovation cycles. For more information, visit: https://www.vimos-technologies.com/en/ .

Contacts:

Steve Stratz

Efinix

206.300.913

steve@relevanzpr.com

Joachim Hueggenberg

ViMOS Technologies GmbH

+49-89-710667-600

j.hueggenberg@vimos-technologies.com



