Following the outbreak of COVID-19, we activated our Corporate Crisis Management Organisation, which is headed by the Executive Committee and chaired by CEO Henrik Poulsen, to steer Ørsted through the unfolding global crisis.
Our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees and their families and the communities we are a part of. We closely follow the situation in the markets in which we operate and implement national guidelines and regulations. This includes preventive measures such as travel and commute restrictions, working from home, splitting of teams, quarantine policy for infected and potentially infected employees, and enhanced hygiene at all locations. We have instructed and encouraged all employees to be disciplined in following all preventive measures.
We will implement further measures as deemed necessary, and in accordance with the development of local authorities' guidelines.
Ørsted plays a key role in supplying the energy which societies depend on. Ørsted’s operational and financial situation remains stable. We maintain continuity in all business-critical operations even with the extensive preventive measures being implemented, including a large number of employees working from home. In particular, please note that:
We remain vigilant about the unfolding global crisis and see the following risks potentially impacting our activities:
While we recognise the significantly increased global uncertainty, our business model remains resilient, our operations remain stable, and we maintain our financial guidance for 2020.
To continue to manage the COVID-19 situation, we will keep our Corporate Crisis Management Organisation in place for the time being. We will provide updates to the market if we see material changes to the current situation. If not sooner, we will provide the next update in connection with the release of our Q1 report on 29 April 2020.
Conference call
In connection with the publication of this company announcement, a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 15:00 CET.
Denmark: + +45 32 71 49 98
UK: + 44 0800 408 7373
US: + 1 877 890 2416
International Access Numbers: www.speakservecloud.com/dial-in-numbers
Room number: 233127
Participant PIN: 8564
The conference call can be followed live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqrzagn6
For further information:
Media Relations
Martin Barlebo
+45 99 55 95 52
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,500 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Attachment
Ørsted A/S
Fredericia, DENMARK
25MARCH2020_Company announcement_Covid-19 updateFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: