Nørresundby, Denmark, 25 March 2020

Announcement no. 27/2020









In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, RTX A/S discloses that Danske Bank A/S has notified RTX A/S that as of 23 March 2020 Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 418,702 shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 4.68% of the share capital and voting rights in RTX A/S.

Danske Bank A/S’ ownership of share capital and control of voting rights consists of a 4.47% indirect and 0.21% direct holdings through Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV.

Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00.

Attachment