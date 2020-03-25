OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2020 AT 9.35 A.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION





Profit warning: Oma Savings Bank Plc cancel its earnings guidance for 2020 due to uncertainty caused by coronavirus

Due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, the economic outlook has changed and deteriorated rapidly. Since it is still difficult to assess the financial impact of the situation, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) cancel its earnings guidance for 2020 issued on 17 February 2020.

OmaSp provides earnings guidance when the economic outlook becomes clearer and the financial impact can be assessed.

Previous outlook and earnings guidance for the financial year 2020 (published 17 February 2020 in the Financial Statements Release):

The company’s business volumes are predicted to maintain their strong growth during the 2020 accounting period. The company’s profitable growth is supported by efforts in recent years to improve the customer experience and the availability of customer service through new digital service channels and the opening of new units. In addition, the company has adapted its branch network to correspond even better to a changing

operating environment.

Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on the comparative profit before taxes and the profit before taxes. A verbal description is used to make a comparison with the comparative period. Earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the current market and business situation. Forecasts are based on the management’s insight into the Group’s business development.

Provided that profitable growth continues, the company estimates that the Group’s comparative profit before taxes and profit before taxes for 2020 will remain unchanged or grow compared to the previous accounting period.





