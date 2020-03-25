Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, registered address Tilžės g. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Instructions on how shareholders can fill in, sign and submit general ballot papers to the Bank for written voting in advance in the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 31 March 2020 are available on the Bank's website.

For instructions, click the following link:

https://sb.lt/en/about/news/del-visuotino-akcininku-susirinkimo-organizavimo-pakeitimu .





Additional information:

Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department

Pranas Gedgaudas, tel. (+ 370 41) 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt