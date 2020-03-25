STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

25 March 2020 at 11.00 am EET.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harvia Plc (“Harvia” or the “Company”) imposes several precautionary measures with the aim of holding the Annual General Meeting as planned on 2 April 2020, and ensuring the safety of the shareholders and personnel of Harvia. Harvia follows all official guidelines in arranging the event and updates its guidelines as necessary. Because of the aforementioned circumstances, the venue of the Annual General Meeting will be changed to the conference rooms at Borenius Attorneys Ltd at Eteläesplanadi 2, 00130 Helsinki, and Harvia will ascertain in advance the number of participants.

To reduce the risk of infection, shareholders are asked to consider the opportunity to follow the meeting remotely instead of attending in person. Shareholders who are natural persons can order a personal link to the Annual General Meeting by 1 April 2020 at 12.00 noon at the latest. A link to the order form is available at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2020/. Ordering requires identification with a personal bank identifier or mobile certificate. Owners of nominee-registered shares cannot order the video link. Shareholders following the meeting remotely are not considered to attend the Annual General Meeting and cannot speak or vote remotely.

In order to exercise their voting rights, shareholders have the opportunity to authorise a person to represent themselves and to exercise their voting rights at the meeting. To minimise the number of people attending the meeting, we recommend using the opportunity to authorise Attorney Johannes Piha from Borenius Attorneys Ltd or, a person authorised by him, to represent and exercise voting rights at the meeting. Proxy forms with voting instructions can be found at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2020/.

To ensure that resolutions can be made at the Annual General Meeting Harvia has received confirmation from the Company’s largest shareholder, and other large shareholders, that they will vote in favor of all the proposals presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, and that they will participate the meeting by way of proxy representation instead of physical participation.

Harvia will take the following precautionary measures to avoid risks at the Annual General Meeting:

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by using the proxy service provided by Harvia in accordance with the instructions on Harvia’s website

Participation of members of the Board of Directors and the Management Team is limited to a minimum

The presentations have been abbreviated

Nominees to the Board of Directors will be presented through a slideshow

Seats will be spaced apart and special attention is paid to hygiene

Arrangements will be made to ensure that a large number of people will not meet with each other when arriving or leaving the meeting

Hand sanitiser will be available

There will be no catering at the meeting

Harvia respectfully asks shareholders to follow and comply with all official guidelines and recommendations when assessing whether to attend the Annual General Meeting in person. Harvia recommends taking advantage of the remote access and proxy service mentioned above instead of attending in person. Those shareholders who have already registered for the meeting and do not wish to attend the meeting nor use the proxy service are encouraged to cancel their prior notice of attendance as soon as possible.

