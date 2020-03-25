Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Drone Delivery Report 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most comprehensive breakdown, analysis, and forecast of the drone delivery industry.
The 83-page report includes market figures for 2018-2024, a technological breakdown, use case analysis, business model analysis, partnerships and investment data, regulatory advice, and future trends and outlook commentary.
Highlights
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope & Methodology
1.3 Drones: Where Did They Come From?
1.4 Drones: What Do They Look Like?
1.5 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?
1.6 How Did Drone Deliveries Start?
1.7 The Drone Market Environment
1.8 The Drone Market Segmentation
1.9 The Drone Delivery Market Map
Chapter 2: The Technology Around Drone Deliveries
2.1 How Did Drone Deliveries Start?
2.2 Ground Infrastructure
2.3 Hardware
2.4 Platform Design
2.5 Platform Performance
2.6 Software
2.7 Drone Deliveries and Levels of Autonomy
Chapter 3: Drone Delivery Use Cases
3.1 How Did Drone Deliveries Start?
3.2 The Drone Delivery Chain
3.3 Drone Delivery Types
3.4 Use Case Variations
3.5 Case Studies
Chapter 4: Business Models in Drone Deliveries
4.1 Drone Delivery Market Opportunities
4.2 Drone Delivery Business Models
Chapter 5: The Drone Delivery Market
5.1 The Drone Delivery Market 2018-2024
5.2 Market Developments
5.3 Drone Delivery Investments
5.4 Drone Delivery Partnerships
5.5 Drone Delivery Company Ranking
Chapter 6: Drone Deliveries and Regulations
6.1 Definitions
6.2 History of Regulations
6.3 The Drone Readiness Index
6.4 National Commercial Drone Regulations
6.5 International and European Commercial Drone Regulations
6.6 A Regional UTM System: U-Space
6.7 FAA Regulations and Integration Programs
Chapter 7: Drone Delivery Trends and Outlook
7.1 Market Projections and Outlook
7.2 Tech Advancements
7.3 Legislative Changes on the Horizon
7.4 Public Acceptance
7.5 Industry Implications
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
