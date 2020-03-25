Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Drone Delivery Report 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most comprehensive breakdown, analysis, and forecast of the drone delivery industry.



The 83-page report includes market figures for 2018-2024, a technological breakdown, use case analysis, business model analysis, partnerships and investment data, regulatory advice, and future trends and outlook commentary.

It begins with an introduction into the drone delivery industry, followed by a look into the technology behind drone deliveries in Chapter 2, including ground infrastructure, software, and hardware behind drone deliveries.

After that Chapter 3 delves into drone delivery use cases, explaining how they can vary and be understood.

Chapter 4, meanwhile, delves into business cases within drone deliveries outlining the key factors for consideration in setting up a business within the drone delivery market.

In Chapter 5 both the total commercial drone market size, shares and growth have been produced and the drone delivery market size and growth for 2018-2024. Chapter 5 also looks at strategic partnerships on the drone delivery market, including both commercial and public/private partnerships, and key market developments including global drone delivery activity by country. The chapter concludes with a competitive Drone Delivery Company Ranking, calculated using data on company activity on the drone delivery market.

Meanwhile, in Chapter 6 global drone regulations are dissected and compared in order to provide a comparative regulatory study of drone deliveries.

Finally, Chapter 7 provides an outlook and future trends perspective on drone delivery industry developments - utilizing primary data and secondary analysis to provide reasoned advice and a forecast.

In order to deliver an understanding of the key players in the drone delivery industry, Chapter 8 catalogues market players and provides key company profile information on them.

Highlights

The Drone Delivery Report finds that the global drone market will grow from $14 billion in 2018 to over $43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.5%. Drone deliveries will be the fastest growing application method within that market.

Since 2012, more than 300 million USD has been invested in drone delivery companies worldwide and in 2019 the largest drone investment was into a delivery company, Zipline.

Drone regulations tend to be especially tough for drone deliveries due to their unique mission needs. In this report, we tailored our Drone Readiness Index specifically to drone deliveries to create a customised ranking of countries most suited to drone delivery operations.

Drone delivery companies tend to seek out both commercial partners and prominent public sector partners for testing and certification ventures.

The Drone Delivery Report also contains the Drone Delivery Company Ranking (calculated according to a comparison of company activity on the market) and the Drone Delivery Application Types lists as Excel attachments.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope & Methodology

1.3 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

1.4 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

1.5 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?

1.6 How Did Drone Deliveries Start?

1.7 The Drone Market Environment

1.8 The Drone Market Segmentation

1.9 The Drone Delivery Market Map



Chapter 2: The Technology Around Drone Deliveries

2.1 How Did Drone Deliveries Start?

2.2 Ground Infrastructure

2.3 Hardware

2.4 Platform Design

2.5 Platform Performance

2.6 Software

2.7 Drone Deliveries and Levels of Autonomy



Chapter 3: Drone Delivery Use Cases

3.1 How Did Drone Deliveries Start?

3.2 The Drone Delivery Chain

3.3 Drone Delivery Types

3.4 Use Case Variations

3.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4: Business Models in Drone Deliveries

4.1 Drone Delivery Market Opportunities

4.2 Drone Delivery Business Models



Chapter 5: The Drone Delivery Market

5.1 The Drone Delivery Market 2018-2024

5.2 Market Developments

5.3 Drone Delivery Investments

5.4 Drone Delivery Partnerships

5.5 Drone Delivery Company Ranking



Chapter 6: Drone Deliveries and Regulations

6.1 Definitions

6.2 History of Regulations

6.3 The Drone Readiness Index

6.4 National Commercial Drone Regulations

6.5 International and European Commercial Drone Regulations

6.6 A Regional UTM System: U-Space

6.7 FAA Regulations and Integration Programs



Chapter 7: Drone Delivery Trends and Outlook

7.1 Market Projections and Outlook

7.2 Tech Advancements

7.3 Legislative Changes on the Horizon

7.4 Public Acceptance

7.5 Industry Implications



Chapter 8: Company Profiles



A2Z Drone Delivery

Airbus

Airmada

Amazon Prime Air

Antwork

Arone Aerial Logistics

Average Drone RC

Cainiao

China Post

Connect Robotics

DHL

Doks.Innovation

Drone Delivery Canada

Droneship Africa

Dronistics

Ele.me

Flidrone

Fling

Flirtey

FlyTrex

GoPato

Grupo Sese

Helicus

Indro Robotics

JD.com

Japan Post

Kamome Air

Manna Aero

Manna Robotics

Matternet

RPS Aerosapce

Rakuten Drone

Redwing Labs

Rigitech

SF Express China

Skycart

Skyports

Suning

Swoop Aero

UPS Flight Forward, Inc.

Uber Eats

Volans-i

Wal-mart

WeRobotics

Wing

Workhorse

ZTO Express

Zing

Zipline

Zomato

