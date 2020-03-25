Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall telecom service revenue in Portugal will decline at a CAGR of 0.3% in euro terms but will grow at 0.3% in US$ terms during 2019-2024.

Mobile revenue will account for 41.4% of total telecom service revenue by 2024.

4G will remain the most adopted mobile technology across the forecast period, and will account for approximately 61.5% of total mobile subscriptions by 2024.

Portugal Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Portugal today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024.



Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Telecom service revenue growth in Portugal through 2019-2024 will be mainly driven by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data will be fastest growing segment over 2019-2024. Growth will be driven by rise in data ARPS, growing consumption of mobile data services and spike in smartphone subscriptions. Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over 2019-2024, supported by investment by the major telcos in expansion of fiber-optic broadband services in the country.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Portugal.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

MEO

Vodafone Portugal

NOS

Lycamobile

NOWO

Market highlights Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context Regulatory context Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook Total telecom service revenue Mobile services market Fixed services market Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots Competitive landscape NOS MEO Vodafone Portugal Additional resources Baseline forecast assumptions Glossary Data Tables Research methodology

