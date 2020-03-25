Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connector Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connector market is expected to reach an estimated to $84,038.5 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the connector market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive and transportation, telecom/datacom, computer, and peripheral, industrial, and consumer electronics industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growing 3C applications (Computers, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), miniaturization of electronic devices, and demand for products with advanced features, convenience, and connectivity.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the connector industry, includes Increasing demand for high-speed connectors, shift towards compact and thinner connectors, development of high power connectors.



The study includes the connector market size and forecast for the global connector market through 2024, segmented by product type, end-use industry, and the region.



Some of the connector companies profiled in this report include TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision, and Delphi Connection.



This research forecasts that the PCB connector will remain the largest product type due to growing automation in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, and the military is driving the PCB connectors. Fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance which are highly required in optical communications.



Within the connector market, automotive and transportation will remain the largest end-use industry and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in vehicles, increasing the need for safety systems, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by growth in automotive production, growing demand in tablets and smartphones, and increasing industrial automation, and growth in demand for home appliances. The awareness regarding increasing air pollution levels has encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles that create tremendous opportunities for connectors in China, Japan, India, and other countries.



Some of the features of this report include:



Market size estimates: Global connector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global connector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global connector market size by various applications such as product, and end-use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global connector market size by various applications such as product, and end-use in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global connector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global connector market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of connectors in the global connector market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of connectors in the global connector market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of connector in the global connector market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of connector in the global connector market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global connector market by product type (PCB (Printed circuit board) connector, fiber optic connector, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application-specific connector, circular connector, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others), end-use industry (automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, computer and peripherals, industrial, telecom/datacom, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the connector market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the connector market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this connector market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the connector market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the connector market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this connector market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this connector area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this connector market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.1.1: Properties of Connectors

2.1.2: Structure of Connectors

2.1.3: Industry Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Connector Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Connector Market by End-use Industry

3.3.1: Automotive and Transportation

3.3.2: Consumer Electronics

3.3.3: Computer and Peripherals

3.3.4: Industrial

3.3.5: Telecom/Datacom

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Connector Market by Product

3.4.1: PCB Connectors

3.4.2: Fiber Optic Connectors

3.4.3: Rectangular I/O

3.4.4: RF Coax

3.4.5: Application Specific Connectors

3.4.6: Circular Connectors

3.4.7: IC Sockets

3.4.8: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Connector Market by Region

4.2: North American Connector Market

4.2.1: Market by End-use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Computer and Peripheral, Industrial, Telecom/Datacom, and Others

4.2.2: The US Connector Market

4.2.3: The Canadian Connector Market

4.2.4: The Mexican Connector Market

4.3: European Connector Market

4.4: APAC Connector Market

4.5: RoW Connector Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: Other Expense

6.4: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Connector Market by End-use Industry

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Connector Market by Product Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Connector Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Connector Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Connector Market

7.3.3: Technology Development

7.3.4: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Connector Industry



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: TE Connectivity Ltd.

8.2: Amphenol Corporation

8.3: Molex Incorporated

8.4: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

8.5: Volex PLC

8.6: Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

8.7: Delphi Connection Systems

8.8: Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.



