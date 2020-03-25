Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Flaring Market Analysis, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally billions of cubic feet of associated gas continue to be flared from crude oil production sites, which represents billions of dollars in foregone revenue and causes significant environmental pollution. Also, flaring sites are often detrimental to plant, animal and human life in their surroundings and impacts health and safety. Monetization of flared gas helps to realize some of the foregone revenue and mitigates environmental pollution.



Report Scope

Global crude oil production and associated gas flaring volumes of key countries for 2010 to 2019

Global associated gas flaring values by key countries for 2010 to 2019

Brief analysis of key small-scale associated gas monetization technologies

Brief analysis of associated gas flaring scenario in some of the key countries

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Gas Flaring - Overview

3.1. Global Crude Oil Production and Associated Gas Flaring Volumes by Key Countries

3.2. Global Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes by Key Countries



4. Monetization Technologies for Associated Flared Gas

4.1. Mini-GTL (Gas to Liquids)

4.2. Power Generation

4.3. Mini-LNG/Small-Scale LNG

4.4. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

4.5. Major Challenges for Monetization of Associated Flared Gas



5. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Nigeria

5.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Nigeria

5.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Nigeria



6. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Russia

6.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Russia

6.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Russia



7. Global Associated Gas Flaring - US

7.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in the US

7.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in US



8. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Iran

8.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Iran

8.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Iran



9. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Iraq

9.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Iraq

9.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Iraq



10. Global Associated Gas Flaring - Venezuela

10.1. Associated Gas Flaring and Crude Oil Production in Venezuela

10.2. Associated Gas Flaring Values and Volumes in Venezuela



