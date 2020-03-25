PRESS RELEASE



POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 25th, 2020 – In the current uncertain context due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, Renault’s Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 24, 2020 to a future date in May or June.

The Board of Directors is keen to encourage significant participation by its individual shareholders in the General Meeting. With this in mind, the general meeting of holders of participating shares is also postponed.

The new dates for the general meetings will be announced as soon as possible.

Attachment