The global virtual reality market is expected to reach $109.61 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 38.8%.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historical studies covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 84 tables and 81 figures, this 164-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Device, Platform, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.



Hardware

Sensors

Semiconductor Component

Displays and Projectors

Position Trackers

Cameras

Others

Software



Software Developer Kits

Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Nonimmersive Technology

Semi-Immersive Technology

Fully Immersive Technology

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-Tracking Device

Projector & Display Wall

Based on Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Mobile VR

Console VR

PC VR

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Automotive

Retail & Marketing

Other Verticals

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.



Consumer



Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical over the years 2015-2026 are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Apple Inc.

Atheer Inc.

Cyberglove Systems Inc.

EON Reality Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P

Leap Motion Inc.

Meta Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Oculus VR LLC

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sixense Entertainment Inc.

Sony Corporation

Total Immersion Inc.

Virtuix

Zappar Ltd.

