Selbyville, Delaware, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Lignans Market value is projected to cross USD 90 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Technological advancements along with fostering food industry owing to increasing need for nutritional foods and prevalence of lifestyle diseases should favor the global market growth.

According to market trends, rising awareness of cancer prevention initiatives globally in order to reduce mortality caused by the disease should drive the product demand. Supportive government initiatives implementation including “Health Awareness Programmes to spread awareness of cervical and breast cancer” by India Ministry of Women and Child Development should promote cancer treatment in the region. Rising lignans demand for cancer treatment owing to presence of phytoestrogen which has potential anti-cancer properties should promote lignans market demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4594

Oilseeds derived segment of the market is anticipated to witness significant gains of over 5% by the end of 2026. This type of lignans are majorly derived from oilseeds including flax, soya, rapeseed and sesame. Flaxseeds are classified as having the highest lignans content with lignan production at 75 to 800 times high as compared to other cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables. This product offers persuading characteristics including anti-estrogenic, antioxidant and anti-carcinogenic which makes in favorable in pharma products manufacturing, thus fuelling the market growth oilseeds derived based lignans.

Some major findings of the lignans market report include:

Shifting consumer preferences towards healthy diet along with increase in generation Z population who has inclination towards clean food consumption should favor industry growth.

Increasing popularity of use of lignans in applications including food, cosmetics, animal feed and pharmaceuticals in order to improve functional properties should propel market growth.

Some of the key market players offering lignans include TSKG Products, LLC, Prairie Tide Diversified Inc., Natural Ingredient Bio-Resources (Changsha) Co.,Ltd, Natural Ingredient Bio-Resources (Changsha) Co, Biogin and Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co., Limited.

Revenue of lignans market for animal feed application was the highest and the segment is further anticipated to grow owing to escalating demand for ruminants and horse feed owing to enhance growth properties

North American market revenue acquired a significant share in the global industry

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 188 market data tables and 19 figures & charts from the report, “Lignans Market Outlook By Application (Food, Cosmetics [Skin Care, Hair care, Toiletries], Animal Feed [Ruminants, Horses], Pharmaceuticals [Estrogen Related Health Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease]), Source (Oilseeds, Cereals, Plant Resins), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lignans-market

As per market analysis, lignan market from cardiovascular disease treatment application will witness substantial gains at the end of 2026. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease among population owing to unhealthy life habits including lack of exercise, consumption of junk food & alcohol and smoking should accelerate the product landscape. Lignans helps in reduction of blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels otherwise may supplement cardiovascular disease threat. lignans manufacturers are involved in strategic expansion initiatives which includes R&D activities, mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansions, and collaborations & partnerships.

Asia Pacific lignans market is expected to witness more than 5% CAGR through 2026. Rising animal feeds demand from countries including India and China owing to growing livestock production should promote product demand. Favorable government policies including “National Livestock Mission” by Indian government aiming to achieve sustainable growth and development of livestock sector, thereby promoting lignans demand in the region.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4594

Browse Related Reports:

Flax Seed Meal Market Statistics, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Outlook, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/flax-seed-meal-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com