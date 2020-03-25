Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Powertrain Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV powertrain market accounted for US$ 30,095.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 82,382.3 million by 2027.



The EV powertrain market outlook is positive, as the electric vehicles are gaining popularity among the end-users. Increasing the adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to increase their production lines, thereby requiring an increased quantity of EV powertrains. This factor is expected to drive the EV powertrain market.



Additionally, the presence of a large number of well-established and automotive industry recognized players in the market is allowing the end-users to technologically enhanced powertrain products, which is also a key driving force of the EV powertrain market.



The volume of EV powertrain procurement is at a constant rise in the current scenario, owing to the fact that the OEMs are increasingly procuring the powertrains in large quantities to cater to the needs of the manufacturing of existing vehicle models and to test respective newer models practically.



Globally, several countries have been adopting stringent CO2 emission regulations, which is supporting the electrification of vehicles. The vehicle manufacturers have been reinforcing respective electrification policies and strategies to adhere to the strict regulations. In European countries, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are linking the transformation to all-electric vehicles.



China's market for new energy vehicles (NEVs, which consists of EVs and PHEVs) is anticipated to magnify quickly until 2020. The US market, on the other hand, is expected to accelerate with new policies and standards set towards the electrification of vehicles. These factors are significantly driving the EV powertrain market.



