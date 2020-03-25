Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Device Modality, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless electrocardiography market is expected to reach $2,276.1 million by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 6.05%.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 81 tables and 68 figures, this 153-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global wireless electrocardiography market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wireless electrocardiography market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Device Modality, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.



Monitoring ECG Systems

Remote Data Monitoring

Event Monitoring

Continuous Cardiovascular Monitoring Systems

Diagnostic ECG Systems

Rest ECG Systems

Stress ECG Systems

Holter ECG Systems

Based on Device Modality, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Handheld Device

Pen

Band

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Home-based Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Other End Users

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

E-commerce

Offline Sales

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Device Modality, and End User over the years 2019-2026 are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global wireless electrocardiography market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Abbott

Aerotel Medical Systems

AliveCor

Becton Dickinson

BPL Medical Technologies

Cardiocity Limited

CardioComm Solutions

GE Healthcare

iRhythm Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

MD Biomedical, Inc.

MediBioSense

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thor Laboratories

