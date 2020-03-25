Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extended Reality (XR) Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2020-2026: Demand and Production Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for XR will exhibit a 2020-2026 CAGR of 45% to reach $346.39 billion in 2026. Global XR production was valued at $25.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow by 46.5% annually over 2020-2026.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, uses 2019 as the base year, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



Highlighted with 128 tables and 116 figures, this 237-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global extended reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.



Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.



Augmented Reality (AR)

Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Nonimmersive Technology

Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Mixed Reality (MR)



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.



Hardware

Sensors

Semiconductor Component

Displays and Projectors

Position Trackers

Cameras

Others

Software

Software Developer Kits

Cloud Services

Content Creation



Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Augmented Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Handheld Device

Virtual Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-Tracking Device

Projector & Display Wall

Mixed Reality Devices

Wireless Head Mounted Display

Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically, the following listed regions and national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global extended reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Acer Inc.

Augmedix

Aurasma

Blippar.com Limited

Catchoom

DAQR

Dell Technologies Inc.

EON Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HP Development Company L.P.

HTC Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MAGIC LEAP, Inc.

Medical Realities

Metaio

Microsoft

Niantic, Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Psious

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Total Immersion

Vuzix Corporation

Wikitude GMBH

Zappar

