Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extended Reality (XR) Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2020-2026: Demand and Production Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand for XR will exhibit a 2020-2026 CAGR of 45% to reach $346.39 billion in 2026. Global XR production was valued at $25.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow by 46.5% annually over 2020-2026.
This report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, uses 2019 as the base year, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.
Highlighted with 128 tables and 116 figures, this 237-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global extended reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.
Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.
Augmented Reality (AR)
Virtual Reality (VR)
Mixed Reality (MR)
Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.
Hardware
Software
Content Creation
Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Augmented Reality Devices
Virtual Reality Devices
Mixed Reality Devices
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section. Production ($ bn) of each segment is also provided.
Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
Geographically, the following listed regions and national markets are fully investigated:
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global extended reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
