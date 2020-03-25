Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Reality Content Creation Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Content Type, VR Medium, Application, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual reality content creation market is expected to reach $227.9 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 69.5%.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2030.



Highlighted with 77 tables and 72 figures, this 144-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global virtual reality content creation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global virtual reality content creation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Content Type, VR Medium, Application, and Region.



Based on Solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Software

Service

Based on Content Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Games

Videos (further split into 360 Degree Videos and Immersive Videos)

Images

Based on VR Medium, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Mobile-based VR Content

Console-based VR Content

PC-based VR Content

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Automotive

E-commerce & Retail

Tourism & Hospitality

Real Estate

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Content Type, VR Medium, and Application over the years 2019-2030 are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global virtual reality content creation market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

360 Labs

Blippar

Koncept VR

Matterport

Panedia Pty. Ltd.

Pixvana Inc.

Scapic

SubVRsive

VIAR (Viar360)

WeMakeVR

